Liverpool reach Arne Slot sack decision with three factors cited

Everyone has turned on Arne Slot, except for the decision-makers at Liverpool who are sticking by their stumblebum manager.

Liverpool capitulated for the 4,398th time this season on Friday night, which is some going given they’ve only played 56 games.

The Reds travelled to Villa Park to face a side who had one eye on a European final next week. Only one team played like they’d rather be elsewhere.

Liverpool’s 17th defeat of the campaign across all competitions may prove a costly one. There’s still work to be done to secure Champions League football, with both Bournemouth and Brighton still in with a shout of snatching fifth spot.

Not for the first time this season, Liverpool’s away support voted with their feet when sections left early.

Slot is despised by large chunks of the online fanbase, and the match-going supporters aren’t far behind.

What’s more, the reporters who cover Liverpool on a day-to-day basis have seen enough too.

Liverpool reporters savage Arne Slot

“If Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season, they are the luckiest team in the division,” wrote the Telegraph’s Dominic King.

“Two teams heading in completely different directions here, the emptying of the away end, the die-hards, said it all. The pressure is reaching intolerable levels.”

The Athletic’s James Pearce stated: “Another dismal Liverpool performance leaves their hopes of Champions League football in the balance. So much wrong.

“So weak defensively, no control in midfield and only Ngumoha providing attacking threat. A real mess. Calls for change will grow louder.”

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, and reporter David Lynch also stuck the boot in, and deservedly so.

Yet despite Liverpool being on an almost vertical decline under Slot, those in power at Anfield are content to stick their heads in the sand and pretend everything is fine.

Liverpool won’t sack Arne Slot

Slot himself all but confirmed he’ll still be Liverpool’s manager next season prior to the latest 90 minutes of pain at Villa Park.

“I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season,” he declared.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

The Dutchman then dropped a crystal clear hint he’s staying when noting he’s already been heavily involved in Liverpool’s planning for the summer window and next season.

He continued: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Carragher tears into Liverpool signings with Richard Hughes in firing line

* ‘Shambolic’ Arne Slot has ‘gone bust’ at Liverpool as two journalists urge sack

* Carragher destroys ’embarrassing’ Liverpool star as ‘shocking’ stat horrifies pundit

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, revealed there are three factors owners FSG view as mitigation behind Liverpool’s struggles.

Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, Mohamed Salah’s decline, and making too many changes to the starting eleven in too short a period of time were highlighted.

The end result is Liverpool will probably sneak into next year’s Champions League, and Slot will be given another season to prove those mitigating factors are exactly that and not excuses.

How far will Liverpool fall under Slot? We’ll find out next year.

DON’T MISS: FA Cup finals ranked: Gerrard final still the most thrilling of 21st century