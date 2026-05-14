Liverpool star Alisson Becker has reportedly decided to ‘accept’ an offer to leave the Premier League giants and Arne Slot has commented on his future.

There is expected to be a significant squad overhaul at Liverpool this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson the first players confirmed to be leaving ahead of next season.

It has now emerged that Alisson could also leave Liverpool, as he is attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but injuries have impacted him this season and Giorgi Mamardashvili has already been signed as his long-term replacement.

When asked to respond to transfer rumours about Alisson, Slot said on Thursday: “Boring, same old answer. I’m reading the same things as you are probably reading but that’s not what I would talk about over here.”

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And when it was put to Slot that Liverpool supporters will want to know what is happening with Alisson before the end of this season so they can give him a suitable send-off if he’s leaving, Slot added: “You can ask the question as many times as you want in different ways, but my answer will be the same.

“I think our fans need to support Alisson, no matter if it’s his last game or his first game and that’s what they’ve always done with all of our players.

“If he’s in goal tomorrow, they will support him and if he’s in goal next week, they will support him, and the same goes for next season.”

Now, Caught Offside are reporting that Alisson has ‘responded positively to an approach’ from Juventus, but one ‘complication’ is that the Reds are ‘expected’ to push for him to stay.

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Alisson reaches a decision as Arne Slot issues an update on Harvey Elliott

Still, the report adds that ‘Juventus are ready to offer Alisson a three-year contract worth around €15m a year, and the Brazilian has indicated he’d accept those terms’.

A source for the outlet said: “Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest, he’s been impressed by their project.

“For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely that he’s already made his mind up to try something different.”

Another source added: “Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now, I’d expect that to go through.”

Harvey Elliott’s future is also in doubt following an uninspiring loan spell at Aston Villa, but Slot expects him to return to Liverpool this summer.

Slot told reporters: “He’s contracted to us so he will be with us in the start of the season.”

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