West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes wants to move to Manchester United, with Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes himself keen on playing with his Portugal international teammate at Old Trafford, according to reports.

With Man Utd having secured their place in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

Talks with Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick over the permanent role will begin soon.

Man Utd are also looking to bring in two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, with Manuel Ugarte’s days at Old Trafford also numbered because of the club’s co-owner, Sir Ram Ratcliffe’s desire to sell him.

West Ham United and Portugal international star Mateus Fernandes, too, is on the radar of Man Utd.

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According to The Telegraph, Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is ‘a keen admirer’ of Fernandes.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder is said to have ‘talked up his namesake and compatriot’s credentials’ to INEOS.

Mateus Fernandes wants to join Man Utd from West Ham

TEAMtalk has claimed that Fernandes himself is keen on a move to Man Utd and wants to play with his Portuguese compatriot and eventually succeed him in the team.

According to the reliable transfer news outlet, Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ for Fernandes and have ‘already made contact with his representatives’.

The Red Devils, who will play in the Champions League next season, have received positive responses from the 21-year-old’s camp.

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The midfielder is reported to be ‘extremely keen on a move to Old Trafford’ in the summer transfer window.

The report has stated: ‘The Red Devils view the Portugal international as a potential long-term solution in midfield, with some sources suggesting that he could even partner or eventually succeed club captain Bruno Fernandes.’

However, Man Utd will not find it a cheap deal for Fernandes.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham value Fernandes at £80million, even though the Hammers are in a relegation battle and could lose their Premier League status for next season.

Man Utd will have to compete with other top clubs for the former Southampton star, too.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have made contact with Fernandes’s camp already.

Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also keen on Fernandes, who has scored six goals and given four assists in 40 matches in all competitions for West Ham so far this season.

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