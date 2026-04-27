Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell Manuel Ugarte to Newcastle United in a deal to get Sandro Tonali to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Ugarte’s days at Man Utd are numbered, with The Athletic reporting last week that INEOS chief Ratcliffe wants the midfielder gone.

Ratcliffe watched Ugarte live in action for Man Utd against Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this month.

The Man Utd co-owner watched the game from the directors’ box at Old Trafford, and he was far from impressed with the Uruguay international midfielder, who cost the Premier League club £50.5million when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Ratcliffe is said to be keen on Ugarte being ‘sold’, with the midfielder made ‘available for transfer’ this summer.

There is interest in Ugarte from Newcastle United, according to Sports Boom, and Man Utd are ready to take advantage of this.

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Man Utd, who look set to finish in the Premier League top five this season under interim manager Michael Carrick, are said to be ‘ready to listen to offers in the £35m – £40m range’ for Ugarte.

Newcastle are among the clubs credited with interest in the midfielder and are reported to be ‘one of the most enthusiastic suitors’.

The Magpies ‘view Ugarte as the perfect defensive wall to anchor their midfield, especially amid uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future’.

Manuel Ugarte to Newcastle and Sandro Tonali to Man Utd

Tonali is one of Newcastle’s best players and could be on his way out of St. James’ Park this summer, with Man Utd among the clubs keen on the Italian midfielder.

If Newcastle make an offer of £40m, then Man Utd are likely to sanction a deal, according to the report.

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Sports Boom has added: ‘United’s concrete interest in Tonali could bring a player plus cash formula to the table.

‘This move would provide both clubs with much-needed breathing room regarding their financial books and FFP regulations.’

Newcastle, though, are not the only club that are ready to take Ugarte off the hands of Man Utd.

Aston Villa, who, like Man Utd, are likely to qualify for the Champions League next season, have taken a shine to the former PSG star.

Italian clubs Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli, too, are keen on Ugarte, with the Bianconeri said to be the ‘frontrunner’ for the Man Utd midfielder.

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