Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has reportedly made a ‘U-turn’ on his future amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tonali has been one of Newcastle’s main star performers this season, with the Italy international establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

But Newcastle face losing Tonali and other key players in this summer’s transfer window after they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

It has been widely reported that they need to sanction the exits of one or two valuable assets to balance the books, with Tonali and his representatives clearly laying the groundwork for a transfer since January.

On deadline day in the winter transfer window, it emerged that Tonali had been offered to Arsenal, though a move never came close to coming to fruition, and other clubs are now interested in signing him.

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Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with Tonali, while journalist Graeme Bailey has informed our colleagues at TEAMtalk that Pep Guardiola’s side have had ‘early confidence’ over signing him.

It is noted that Man City have attempted to ‘get ahead of the competition’ for Tonali, but he has made a ‘shock U-turn’ and chosen his ‘new preference’.

Tonali has eyes for a return home

According to the report, Tonali is ‘prioritising’ a return to Italy for his next move after previously having a spell at AC Milan.

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AC Milan are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign Tonali over Juventus and Inter Milan, which is a blow for Premier League clubs.

The report explains:

‘Any early confidence in luring the player to the Etihad look to have now suffered a knock. That’s after sources indicated that the 25-year-old is prioritising a switch back to his homeland – a decision that would also see him turn his back on interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. ‘Tonali’s camp have been doing work on options away from Newcastle, particularly in England, with Manchester City at the head of the queue, but the belief is that a move back to Italy remains the priority for the Italian star.’

Fabrizio Romano has also offered an update on Tonali, with the Newcastle star named as one of three targets for Man City.

“On Manchester City, what I’m hearing from guys is that Manchester City have some different top targets,” Romano said.

“Elliot Anderson and also Sandro Tonali is really appreciated. Enzo Fernandez is also one of the players they have discussed internally.

“What happened in March is when the Enzo Fernandez situation exploded, Manchester City took some information to understand what’s going on with Enzo, could he be an option, what kind of conditions but that’s it at the moment.

“Just taking information on a potential opportunity, not starting a proper negotiation, Manchester City are not negotiating with Chelsea, Manchester City are not negotiating with Enzo’s agents.”

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