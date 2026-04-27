Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has raved about his teammate Casemiro following the win against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s side beat Brentford 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match after just 11 minutes, with Maguire providing the assist.

Following a corner, Maguire headed the ball towards the Brentford goal, and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro nodded it home from an acute angle.

It was the 34-year-old former Real Madrid star’s ninth Premier League goal of the season for Man Utd.

Casemiro has also given two assists in 32 league appearances this season, and Maguire has highlighted the importance of the Brazil international defensive midfielder, who cost Man Utd £70million in transfer fees when he moved to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2022.

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Maguire said about Casemiro on Sky Sports: “I thought I was good at attacking in the box until I met Casemiro.

“His timing, his leap, his aggression, his technique; it’s the best I’ve seen and worked with, and he is really clinical.

“He has been a massive boost for us this season because, without his goals, we wouldn’t be nowhere near where we are in the table.”

Harry Maguire says Casemiro ‘massive threat’ for Man Utd

Maguire further elaborated how having both himself and Casemiro in the opposition box during set pieces gives Man Utd the edge.

The English central defender said: “I’ve played in a lot of teams where I get one, two players marking me, and all the focus is on myself.

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“I think now all the teams are respecting that Casemiro is a massive threat as well.

“So, they have to take a lot of eyes on him.

“They have to put a good defender on him, rather than putting two on myself at the moment.

“It frees us both up. Our record when we both play together, when I play, I think Casemiro gets more goals and when he plays, I get more opportunities as well.

“It’s good that we have two big targets, two good threats in in the attacking box.

“And I think it makes a lot harder for the opposition.”

Man Utd interim manager Carrick also praised Casemiro, who will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Carrick told Match of the Day: “He’s scored some big goals for us.

“Bruno, Harry and Casemiro have a good relationship.

“We wanted to come out and start quick and look dangerous and creative and we did that.”

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