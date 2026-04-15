Manchester United fans have an axe to grind with the FA after the governing body tacked on an extra game to Harry Maguire’s ban which will see him miss their crucial game with Chelsea on Saturday, and while one very specific whataboutery is misplaced, they surely have a reasonable gripe.

Maguire was shown a red card by referee Stuart Atwell for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity on Evanilson in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last month, which saw him sit out Monday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United.

And the England centre-back has been given an extra one-game ban and a £30,000 fine after the FA ruled he swore at fourth official Matt Donohue following his dismissal at the Vitality Stadium.

READ MORE: Arsenal plummet in Premier League mood rankings; bottling almost as bad as relegation

The FA charged Maguire on April 1: “It is alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal.”

Donohue said that “as Maguire was leaving the field of play, approached me and shouted ‘You’re a joke. You’re all a ******* joke'”.

Maguire denied in his written submission that he directed the words towards Donohue or any of the other match officials present.

“As I left the field of play following my dismissal I said something along the lines of ‘it is a ******** joke’,” Maguire said.

“I am certain that I did not call the fourth official or any match official, a joke or use any other form of insult.”

What followed on social media from Manchester United fans understandably concerned by the prospect of a Leny Yoro-Ayen Heaven partnership against Chelsea was some wholly predictable raking over old coals in a bid to support a corruption agenda weirdly felt by each and every fanbase since the dawn of time.

Jeez 🙄 remind me how many games Rodri got banned for after calling you all cheats on live TV @FA_PGMOL https://t.co/gnF0xqpmPK — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) April 15, 2026

They contend that Rodri should have been banned for criticising referee Rob Jones after Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in February.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral,” he said.

The only reasonable way to interpret those comments is that he was suggesting Jones was being biased against his side, but Rodri avoided a ban after insisting he “meant that this can be ruled out as an explanation as to why referee ­mistakes have happened recently.”

Whether you believe him or not, it’s a valid explanation, and therefore not a case United fans can use to cry foul or support conspiracy theories.

However, it is very fair to question how a hundred or more other Premier League players haven’t been banned for aiming improper, abusive or insulting words at an official this season and in every other season on record.

Any amateur lipreader or rather anyone who has seen anyone speak ever will have seen Cole Palmer call Paul Tierney a f***ing pr*ck, Virgil van Dijk brand Andy Madley a w*anker or Cristian Romero hint at a relationship with Craig Pawson’s madre.

Maguire hasn’t been banned because he aimed an insult at Donohue, he’s been banned because law-stickler Donohue has reported Maguire’s insult to PGMOL rather than turning a deaf ear as is one of the unwritten rules of Premier League officiating.