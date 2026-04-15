Real Madrid block Liverpool transfer by telling Spanish gem to wait

Real Madrid have told Jacobo Ramon that they plan to bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu in 2027, according to a report, as Liverpool face a major hurdle in their quest to get the Como defender to Anfield.

Ramon has emerged as one of Serie A’s best defenders this season, and Liverpool have been following the Como star.

Liverpool, who got knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain this week, have been scouting Ramon closely since December 2025.

There is interest in the former Real Madrid centre-back from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, too.

Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni will become options in defence for Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the 2026/27 campaign, but last season’s Premier League winners remain attentive to other bright prospects.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Madrid have no intention of letting Ramon join Liverpool – or any other club for that matter – in the summer of 2026.

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The report has claimed that Madrid have ‘informed’ Ramon that they will bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu in 2027.

Madrid’s immediate plan is to hand Antonio Rudiger a 12-month contract to extend his stay at the club for next season.

Rudiger is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, but the former Chelsea defender’s performances for Los Blancos in recent weeks have been impressive.

Madrid want to keep Rudiger and are working on a solution to have him part of their squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

Thereafter, the Spanish and European giants aim to re-integrate Ramon into the first team.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Madrid, but the defender failed to establish himself in the first team.

The Spain Under-21 international could feature only six times for the Madrid first team, scoring one goal in the process, before moving to Como in the summer of 2025.

Madrid, though, have continued to keep tabs on Ramon and have been impressed with his performances this season.

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Ramon has scored two goals in 31 matches in all competitions this season for Como, who are aiming to finish in the top four of Serie A under manager Cesc Fabregas.

Madrid have multiple buy-back options in Ramon’s contract at Como and have told him that they will exercise them in 2027.

According to TEAMtalk, while Ramon is happy at Como, he is ‘increasingly open to taking the next step in his career away from Italy’.

While this will give hope to Liverpool, Madrid hold all the cards, as Los Blancos could easily exercise their buy-back option for the summer of 2026 if they feel the need to.

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