Eddie Howe could ‘resign’ at the end of the season and two Premier League winners have been lined up as his possible replacement at Newcastle.

Howe has led Newcastle on a dismal run which has seen them lose seven of their last ten Premier League games, lose to Manchester City in both domestic cup competitions and be mercilessly dumped out of the Champions League 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

CEO David Hopkinson refused to give assurances over Howe’s future in the international break and an attempt to clarify his comments suggests he at least believes the 48-year-old will be ‘leaving’ at the end of the season.

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Many assume he would be sacked if he was to leave, but having taken Newcastle back into the Champions League last season and ending their 70-year trophy drought by beating Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Howe has credit in the bank and TEAMtalk reporter Graeme Bailey has revealed he could walk before he’s pushed.

They report that Howe has been ‘seeking assurances from the club’s hierarchy ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window’ and that if he doesn’t receive that backing in the market it ‘cannot be ruled out that he could choose to step away from the St James’ Park hotseat by resigning’.

The report adds:

‘Newcastle are understood to be preparing for a significant squad reshaping this summer, with the possibility that key players may need to be sold in order to rebalance finances and evolve the team. While the club would want Howe to oversee that process, there is growing awareness internally that he could opt to take a break from management, as he did following his departure from Bournemouth in 2020.’

It’s further claimed that amid the uncertainty, intermediaries have begun working behind the scenes, presenting potential replacements to Newcastle’s hierarchy.

Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini, who won the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, are both ‘open to the project’ and Newcastle’s PIF owners ‘view their experience as a potential way to further elevate the club’s global stature’.

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Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner, both set to be available in the summer, are also ‘firmly on the radar’, while Fulham’s Marco Silva and Porto’s Francesco Farioli are ‘admired internally’.

Howe insisted ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday that he remains “100% committed” to Newcastle.

“For me, nothing has changed,” he said.

“I’m absolutely 100% committed to the job. That commitment has never wavered from my side.

“I’ve been working during the break to make sure that we come back a stronger team.

“I think, in this day and age, it’s very difficult to look too far in the long-term. I can only look to these seven games and make sure that we perform at our very best level.”

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