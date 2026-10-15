Gerrard predicts how long Florian Wirtz has to turn things around at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard has explained how long he thinks Florian Wirtz has got to turn things around at Liverpool as he made a comparison with a former Reds teammate.

Wirtz has managed just seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances for Liverpool since his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and no sign of improvement in his second Premier League season has led Jamie Carragher to call for him to be dropped by Andoni Iraola.

There were positive signs in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory over LASK in the Champions League and Gerrard is still backing Wirtz to come good at Anfield.

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Gerrard said on The Overlap: “I’m not denying that he’s underperforming and that we should have seen an awful lot more in terms of the price tag and what have you, but I just think that there’s a chance, and it’s happened previously, where players can turn it round.

“I think he’s got the talent to turn it round.. His confidence is shot at Liverpool at the moment.

“You can see it when you watch him live. He’s giving the ball away, simple balls that he wouldn’t give away.

“I think at times he’s maybe not shown [for the ball] when normally he’s full of confidence.

“I watch him for Germany, a different player, completely different player. He just seems to be playing with his shoulders back, different energy, getting on the ball. He’s turning in pockets of space.

“He’s actually executing in the final third in terms of his passes. He is getting assists; he is getting goals.

“You’ve seen it at Leverkusen. I know it’s a different level, but you’re watching a different player. I think it’s confidence and the price tag.”

Gerrard went on to compare Wirtz with former teammate Philippe Coutinho, who “exploded” at Liverpool.

Gerrard further said: “To write one of Germany’s best talents off at 22…

“I look at Philippe Coutinho. He was at Espanyol. No one wanted him.

“Only really Rafa Benitez knew Coutinho at 22, and then he went the other way and exploded.”

The Wirtz ultimatum

When asked by Manchester United legend Roy Keane if there is a cut-off point for Wirtz, Gerrard added: “I would say so.

“At the end of the season, if the form’s still the same and he’s underperforming and not delivering come the end of the season, and he has had two seasons, I think it’s a bit different then.

“But at the moment, I would say, I am not saying from a Liverpool point of view; I am talking about the talent in general who’s that age, with a big price-tag, it’s difficult to play for Liverpool, it’s difficult to play in the Premier League, there’s a big jump.”