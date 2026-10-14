Liverpool reach decision on selling Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich

Florian Wirtz is warming to the idea of leaving Liverpool and returning to Germany by way of Bayern Munich, according to a report which also revealed the Reds’ decision on selling.

For a very brief period of time, Wirtz became the most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history at £116m including add-ons. That mantle was subsequently taken by Alexander Isak, while Bradley Barcola also cost more.

Wirtz has played well over 50 games for the Reds now, and the verdict thus far is not a positive one.

The 23-year-old appears to have regressed this term from what wasn’t a particularly high point to begin with last year.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Germany’s biggest club, Bayern Munich, have growing belief Wirtz wants out of Anfield and to return to his home country.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, stated: ‘Wirtz has endured a challenging period since his high-profile arrival at Anfield, and those familiar with the thinking inside the Allianz Arena believe he would be open to a return to the Bundesliga.’

Fletcher also noted Bayern chiefs are now keeping a close eye on how Wirtz’s situation on Merseyside develops over the coming weeks and months.

Against LASK on Wednesday evening, Wirtz linked well with Barcola and looked far more assured in his decision-making, though obviously, the strength of the opponent was not high.

In any case, Bayern are well aware a deal would not be easy to make, even despite Wirtz’s apparent willingness to relocate back to Germany.

Liverpool don’t want to sell Florian Wirtz

Fletcher noted the sheer size of the fee Liverpool paid means any future transfer is likely to require a similarly colossal sum.

What’s more, Liverpool’s stance is they still believe in the playmaker and for now at least, they have no desire to throw in the towel, cut their losses and sell.

The report concluded: ‘There is an acknowledgement that any approach would face significant obstacles, not least Liverpool’s determination to see the investment succeed.

‘Club sources at Anfield have stressed that there are currently no discussions about a sale.

‘Having committed such a substantial sum, the Merseyside club remains intent on giving Wirtz the time and platform to rediscover his best form, viewing him as a long-term cornerstone rather than a short-term disappointment.’

Wirtz is under contract to Liverpool until 2030.

Florian Wirtz the “biggest waste of money” in Premier League history?

One observer who believes Wirtz doesn’t have what it takes to justify his colossal price tag is former Chelsea defender and talkSPORT host, Jason Cundy.

“I think he could go down as the biggest waste of money the Premier League has ever seen, I genuinely do,” said Cundy.

“I think I’ve seen enough. I’m not sure he has the physicality or personality. When I say personality, I mean, ‘Give me the ball, I want to influence the game.’

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“Sometimes players can give the ball away, but you’re showing you want the ball and show what you’ve got. I don’t see any of that.

“He’s having a tough time. He looks scared, he looks frightened.”