Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo is the Big Six’s only representative among the top 10 fastest players in the Premier League this season…

To gauge the quickest player, our friends at Gradient Sports record the average of each player’s top five observed maximum one-second speeds (km/h).

Here are the top 10 in the Premier League, with half being top-flight newbies…

10) Gonzalo Garcia (Fulham) – 32.89km/h

The Fulham summer recruit is sixth in the Premier League for sprint distance covered.

9) William Osula (Newcastle United) – 33.12km/h

The Newcastle striker narrowly missed out on the top 10 fastest players last season, coming in at 11th with a highest speed of 35km/h.

8) Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 33.13km/h

The Brentford bulldozer has made the joint-highest number of sprints among centre-forwards, tied with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz.

7) Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) – 33.15km/h

The Coventry full-back missed the Sky Blues’ first win of the season due to a hamstring injury. Last season, in the Championship, he maxed at 34.61km/h.

6) Robinho Vaz (Hull City) – 33.30km/h

The Hull new boy, with only a couple of appearances off the bench, has already achieved a higher maximum speed than the 31.7km/h he clocked at Roma last season.

5) Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 33.37km/h

The United winger has made the sixth-highest number of sprints, which perhaps earns him an exemption from all the flak flying at United over their running stats.

MORE: Liverpool bottom of running stats as Carrick’s Moyes retort explains lowly Manchester United

4) Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United) – 33.46km/h

Gradient have given the Toon flier the league’s second-highest Athleticism Score (A single metric measuring athleticism by incorporating stamina, explosiveness, and game context) behind only Ipswich’s Daizen Maeda.

3) Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) – 33.52km/h

The Ipswich full-back is built for speed and stamina, apparently, judging by the fact he’s ranked second in the Premier League for sprint distance covered behind Adrien Truffert.

2) Dayann Metalie (Sunderland) – 34.12km/h

The Sunderland new boy only made his debut against Manchester City but that was enough time to clock the second-highest speed in the Premier League. Last term, in Ligue 1 for Toulouse, he reached a high of 36.17km/h.

1) Joe Rodon (Leeds United) – 34.82km/h

Running this fast evidently isn’t good for the hamstrings since Rodon’s went twang in Leeds’ second game of the season.