According to reports, Antonio Conte is ‘now in pole position’ to be Manchester United’s next manager with ‘contact made’.

Current Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is under pressure following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Club legend Carrick was named Man Utd permanent boss after surpassing all expectations as caretaker, having helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

Especially with so few top-level alternatives on the market, INEOS had an easy decision to keep Carrick heading into this season, but his appointment is already going pear-shaped.

INEOS arguably did not back Carrick enough in the summer, but Man Utd’s results and performances have been disappointing at the start of this campaign.

READ: Man Utd should dance with the devil in Conte after Carrick cosiness



There are already discussions regarding Carrick’s future because Man Utd have only picked up five points from their opening five Premier League games this season, while they have exited the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils are also being linked with potential replacements, including Eddie Howe, Kieran McKenna and Julian Nagelsmann.

But a new report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte is currently their top target.

Man Utd ‘make contact’ with Antonio Conte

57-year-old Conte has been out of work since leaving Serie A giants Napoli at the end of last season, and the report claims he is ‘now on pole position’ to replace Carrick at Man Utd.

READ MORE: JJ Gabriel ‘chooses next destination’ as new manager eyes Man Utd job and Chelsea hit by fresh controversy

The report explains:

‘The Red Devils’ difficult start to the season is leading the English club to consider a change on the bench, with Carrick potentially being sacked in the near future. ‘According to what our editorial team has gathered, Manchester United have put the Italian coach at the top of their wish list and initial contacts have been made to assess his availability.’

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has explained why he has sympathy for Carrick, but he has sent a warning to the Man Utd boss.

“The problem is that we’ve seen this sort of script before with Manchester United and hiring interim managers,” Shearer told Betfair.

“We’ve seen what happens. But I do think it’s slightly different in terms of them not giving Carrick the tools from what they should have. I don’t think he was backed as much as he would have liked to have been in the summer after what he achieved last season and getting to them where he did.

“I did expect them to go in more and buy more and they should have really as at the start of this season the proof is in the pudding. I do have a little bit of sympathy for Carrick. Having said that, they have to do better, have to play better and they have to get more points.”

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace star reaches verdict on joining Man Utd with INEOS offer tipped to be accepted