According to reports, Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell wants to join Manchester United as they plot a January move for the left-back.

Mitchell is emerging as an option for Man Utd heading into the January transfer window and next summer.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for Crystal Palace over the past few seasons, and he represents a low-cost option for clubs heading into next year.

This is becuase the left-back has entered the final year of his contract, and it seems unlikely he will extend his stay at Crystal Palace, as several Premier League clubs are interested.

Earlier this week, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk said Mitchell to Man Utd is ‘growing more likely’, though Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested.

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The report explains:

‘Palace are determined to retain their reliable defender and are understood to be doing everything they can to persuade him to sign a new deal. However, interest from elsewhere could turn his head. ‘Man Utd are keeping a particularly close eye on Mitchell’s situation. The Red Devils have struggled for consistency at left-back in recent seasons and view Mitchell as an experienced, ready-made option who knows the Premier League inside out.’

Tyrick Mitchell’s verdict on joining Manchester United revealed

Now, Football Insider claims Mitchell ‘will find it hard’ to ‘reject an offer’ from Man Utd, with the left-back ‘extremely keen’ on joining the Red Devils.

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The report claims:

‘Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell would be extremely keen on the idea of a move to Manchester United, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Red Devils are clear admirers of the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the current season.’

Alternatively, Man Utd could yet sign Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall after missing out in the summer, with the player admitting that he could leave the Magpies on one condition after extending his contract to 2031.

Hall explained: “I think when you’re at a team you don’t think too far into the future.

“Obviously, I’m really grateful for the contract that I’ve received and the trust that I’ve been given from the board and from the manager and everything like that.

“But I’m just taking it game by game, just trying to do the best I can for this club.

“We’ve got ambitions and as long as we achieve these ambitions and achieve what we want to achieve, I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

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