Scholes, Butt mock Man Utd star’s injury issues as they reveal ‘biggest problem’ facing Carrick

Man Utd legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have mocked Benjamin Sesko for facing a spell on the sidelines with a shin injury.

The Red Devils have reportedly sent Sesko for an MRI scan in London after the Slovenia international missed their match against Fulham at the weekend with a recurring shin injury.

Giving an update after Man Utd drew 1-1 versus Fulham, Michael Carrick told reporters: “We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we’re assessing him.

“At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for [Fulham], so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

In a slightly bizarre chat on their latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football, Scholes told Sesko to “put his shinpads on”, while his former team-mate Butt claimed you “either break your shin or you play”.

Butt said: “The back four is a massive problem but for me the biggest problem is the no9. How can Man United have one centre forward? Who is injured, with what, a shin injury?”

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Scholes added: “How do you injure your shin? Ain’t that a broken leg? Can’t you just put your shinpads on?”

Butt continued: “You either break your shin, or you play. Put your shinpads on or you padding on, I don’t quite get it. Without knowing what it is, it is hard to discuss it.”

Sesko’s Slovenia team-mate and Leeds United star Jaka Bijol has spoken out in defence of the Man Utd striker after hearing those comments from Scholes and Butt.

“I hope and believe that Beni knows how to distance himself from this kind of pressure. When things aren’t going your best on the pitch, and you have certain doubts, reading things like this can make your confidence even worse.

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“He shouldn’t pay too much attention to it, since we all know what quality he has. He himself knows what kind of footballer he is, and I think he always shows it with incredible things on the pitch.”

‘Cunha as a nine kills him’ – Man Utd legend Butt

Butt reckons playing Matheus Cunha as centre-forward is killing the Brazilian’s ability with the Man Utd attacker much more suited to a wide position.

He added: “Paying Cunha as a nine kills him. He’s nowhere near the player he is off the side. We haven’t got a no9 other than Sesko other than Zirkzee, but he’s been going, staying, going, staying. And when he does come on, he doesn’t look anywhere near a Manchester United no9.

“Midfield we have good footballers but can’t dominate a game. The back four look an average back four. The right-back, is he going to get you into the top two, top three? No. Harry is past his best. Martinez is a good footballer but he’s not a dominant centre back. We know with Luke he plays three or four games, gets an injury then he’s back in.”

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