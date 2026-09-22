Alan Shearer has revealed whether he thinks Tottenham Hotspur will get relegated following a dire start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Shearer has been taken aback by Tottenham‘s embarrassing start to the new season.

Some backed Spurs to qualify for the Champions League after spending over £300m on summer signings, but their woes have continued after they came close to getting relegated last season.

Roberto De Zerbi and his side have been heavily criticised after failing to win any of their opening Premier League games to sit bottom of the table heading into the international break.

Tottenham have also exited the Carabao Cup, and Shearer has warned De Zerbi that “bigger questions” will be asked if they do improve “very, very soon”.

“We should be surprised by Spurs’ start to the season, because I don’t think anyone in football would have said after five games, Spurs are going to be winless and they’re going to be bottom of the league, with the money that they’ve spent, no one could foresee what’s happening to them,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“De Zerbi brought them back from the brink last season and kept them up but now the pressure is massively on.

“I think it’s a long three weeks for Man United and Michael Carrick, but you can imagine what it’s like for Tottenham who are bottom of the league and have so much to work on.

“I’ve said many times that they brought the players in this summer, but they spent an absolute fortune on them.

“On everyone, I think. I mean, Van Hecke was a lot of money, Tonali was incredible money, Savio, and Marmoush are others as well.

“It is a long, long three weeks for Tottenham and they simply have to start winning football games when they are back from the international break. All the bigger questions will start to be asked, if not already, if they don’t start winning football games very, very soon.”

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“I still think they’ll have enough…”

Despite this, Shearer has revealed why he thinks Tottenham will avoid relegation this season.

“I guess De Zerbi went into this summer with a list of players that he wanted and they have spent a fortune perhaps on all those players. I’m not sure the fees warrant the ability, but no one would have expected them to be bottom of the league,” Shearer added.

“I still think they’ll have enough to stay up, they’ll use the Aston Villa situation and what happened to them at the start of last season when I don’t think they won in their first five games and they then managed to climb the league and qualify for Europe again, so they will look at that and think there’s still loads of football to be played which there is but there’s a massive amount of work to be done at Spurs.

“I had them to finish in the top six this season and I am not sure that that will happen now.”

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