Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Newcastle United still have an “issue” with Lewis Hall despite the Manchester United target signing a new contract.

Hall has developed into one of the Premier League’s best left-backs, and Newcastle have made a statement by securing a contract extension.

In the summer, the England international looked likely to follow Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in leaving as he attracted interest from Man Utd.

However, a deal with Man Utd did not progress after the Red Devils used most of their funds on a midfield rebuild, while Newcastle were keen to keep their valuable asset.

As his new deal was announced on Friday, Hall revealed why he decided to commit himself to Newcastle.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a really proud moment. It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them,” Hall said in an interview for Newcastle United’s website.

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“The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it’s at St. James’ Park or away, it’s the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it’s a big thing for me.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all. One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

“It’s a really good place to be. It’s really pleasing with how we’ve started the season, especially with the new Gaffer and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things.”

Alan Shearer sends warning to Newcastle United after Lewis Hall announcement

Shearer has explained why Hall’s contract extension is great news for Newcastle, though there is still one “issue”.

“It’s great news for Newcastle that Lewis Hall has signed a new long-term deal,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“There is always going to be interest in top players and he’s a top left back.

“There’s not many good ones around and Newcastle have got a really good one, so I understand why other clubs were sniffing around him in the transfer window.”

Shearer added: “The only issue is what does it really matter what contracts he has if he wants to leave.

“However, at the minute he seems very happy and happy enough to sign that new deal. So, I’m pleased for Newcastle and him.

“I have been really, really impressed with his start to the season. He now just needs to stay fit because there’s no doubt if he stays fit, he’s one of, if not the best, left back in the league.”

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