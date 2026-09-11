Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed who he thinks will beat Arsenal in this season’s Champions League final.

After losing in last season’s Champions League final, Arsenal will be hoping to go one better this term while they also look to retain the Premier League title.

The Gunners have made a winning start in this season’s Champions League group stage, having beaten Napoli 1-0 after Martin Odegaard’s winner.

“Barcelona are looking a bit tasty at present…”

Mikel Arteta‘s side are considered to be among the favourites to win the Champions League this season, but Shearer thinks they will lose to FC Barcelona in the final.

‘Those two teams [Barcelona and PSG] probably have to be favourites along with maybe Arsenal, but Barcelona are looking a bit tasty at present,” Gary Lineker said on The Rest Is Football.

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To which Shearer replied: “Clearly it all depends on how the draw goes but I’m going to go Barcelona to win it, beating Arsenal in the final.

“I’ve got a feeling that PSG are not going to win it this season and I think that it will be between Barcelona and Arsenal.”

Micah Richards, meanwhile, has named Real Madrid as another potential candidate to win the Champions League this season.

“Do not rule out Real Madrid,” Richards added.

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“In a one-off game, tactics-wise, player-wise, confidence-wise, I wouldn’t be ruling out Real Madrid.

“If I had to pick one I’d say PSG only because they can rotate their players throughout the season and it’s a massive advantage.”

Shearer has expanded on his stance, claiming Barcelona are “due” winning the Champions League.

“I think it’ll be tough this season, but Arsenal can possibly go all the way in the Champions League, because of who and what they’ve got and how good they are and the experience they will have taken from last season as well,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I think the big boys in terms of Real Madrid, particularly Barcelona, PSG will be dangerous again, albeit that’ll be some achievement to win it three times on the spin.

“My tip for the Champions League this year is Barcelona. They are due one, and I think they’ve signed some big players.

“So, I’m going to go for Haaland as Champions League top scorer and I’m going to go for Barcelona to win it.”

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