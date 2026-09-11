Ronald Araujo preference between Liverpool and Barcelona emerges

Ronald Araujo is ready to return to Barcelona at the end of the season despite his impressive start to his career at Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

Liverpool signed Araujo from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have the option to make the deal permanent for £47.14million next summer.

The Uruguay international has made a positive impression at Liverpool so far, making four appearances under manager Iraola.

Araujo has shown his versatility by playing as a centre-back and as a right-back for Liverpool already.

Liverpool manager Iraola and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai praised Araujo for his performance and assist for the latter’s goal against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

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Szoboszlai said about Araujo: “Happy for him as well.

“You have to ask him if he meant it, thanks to him again as well.”

Liverpool manager Iraola said about the Barcelona-owned defender: “We probably don’t value him offensively, but he’s got good crossing ability, smart on his decision-making also.”

Ronald Araujo stance on Liverpool and Barcelona

TEAMtalk, though, has reported that while Araujo is happy at Liverpool, he will only consider a permanent move to Anfield next summer if Barcelona manager Hansi Flick tells him that he is not in his plans next season.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Liverpool ‘have plans to hold talks with Araujo in the New Year to discuss his situation and understand how he feels about potentially remaining at Anfield’.

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The report has continued: ‘The priority at Liverpool is therefore to ensure Araujo remains settled and focused on his performances, with the club’s door effectively open should he decide that Merseyside is where he wants to continue his career.

‘However, speaking to sources close to Araujo’s camp, we understand the defender does not currently regard his Barcelona career as finished.

‘Araujo remains open to the possibility of returning to the Nou Camp, but the stance of Flick will be crucial to that decision.

‘If the Barcelona boss makes it clear that Araujo will once again have an important role within his plans, the player would consider returning.

‘If there is no such indication, however, we understand Araujo is expected to leave Barcelona in 2027 and look for a permanent move elsewhere, with Liverpool naturally positioned as one of the clubs who could benefit from that situation.’

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