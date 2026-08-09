Hansi Flick says that Barcelona couldn’t “include” Ronald Araujo in the way the German manager wanted to as he nears a loan switch to Liverpool.

The Reds are without right-back Conor Bradley and centre-backs Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez due to injury, so the Uruguay defender’s impending arrival comes at the right time.

Although he is a centre-half by trade, reports suggest Liverpool – who have an option to buy him next summer for £47m – are confident the 27-year-old can fill in at right-back, too.

Despite ending last season as Barcelona‘s club captain, Araujo made just 11 starts in La Liga. In the middle of the campaign, he also took a month off to prioritise his mental health.

This came days on from him getting sent off in the first half of the Blaugrana’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League in late November – something that appeared to be the last straw for the Uruguayan.

READ: Liverpool: FSG risk angering Andoni Iraola as post-Ronald Araujo transfer stance revealed

Reflecting on his month off, he said in February, “In the moment, with the adrenaline rush, you just go for it.

“You feel sad, but then, when the game is over, it all comes crashing down on you. I already felt like I wasn’t okay, that’s the truth, but out of habit you try to keep going, and sometimes you need help.

“I’d been dealing with anxiety for a year and a half that turned into depression, and I was playing like that. That doesn’t help, because on the field you don’t really feel like yourself.

“You know your worth and what you can contribute on the field, and when I wasn’t feeling well, I knew something was wrong. That day I realised that was it, that I needed to talk to professionals and the club so they could help me.”

Flick made it clear that he still holds Araujo in high regard and praised his athleticism and physicality.

READ MORE: Liverpool loan signings ranked: Araujo another Mascherano or Arthur?

However, it seems he is fine with letting his old skipper depart for the Reds, something Araujo is “very happy” about.

Hansi Flick reveals decision behind Ronald Araujo exit

He told reporters on Saturday, “I think Ronald is a great guy and a fantastic player. I think our style of play, that we want to play, is a little bit different. He’s a player that has a lot of speed, he’s physical and very strong and also with the ball he’s quite good.

“We couldn’t include him like I wanted and also I think he wants to make something new. You know it more than me because in the past, something has happened, so this affected him.

“I saw him this morning and I said goodbye and I think he was very happy and Liverpool is also a fantastic club. I wish him all the best because he deserves it. He’s a fantastic guy and fantastic player and was a great captain.”

Whether he can show how “fantastic” he is at Liverpool remains to be seen.

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