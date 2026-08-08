Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to reports, Arsenal have decided whether to pay £128m to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola after the Liverpool target ‘reached out’ to the Gunners.

On Saturday, Arsenal completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes, who is their fourth summer arrival following the additions of Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

And one of Arsenal’s priorities for the remainder of this transfer window will be to sign a top-level winger, though they have already missed out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

After Vinicius Junior decided to sign a new Real Madrid contract, a report has revealed that Barcola is one of three main alternatives for Arsenal.

Barcola has indicated to PSG that he does not want to extend his current contract beyond 2028 and is looking to leave this summer.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue for his signature, but it has been suggested that Arsenal could step up their efforts to sign him after failing to land Vinicius Junior.

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On Saturday morning, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed Liverpool are still in pole position for Barcola, though Arsenal have also made contact over signing him.

It will not be too difficult for Arsenal or Liverpool to settle on terms with Barcola, but PSG will be tougher negotiators.

It has been reported that PSG want around 150 million euros (£128m) for Barcola, though may make a compromise with Liverpool hoping to pay closer to £100m.

Now, Football Transfers are reporting that Barcola’s representatives have ‘reached out’ to Arsenal and ‘initiated’ contact to gauge their interest in hijacking Liverpool.

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Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of spending £128m for Bradley Barcola

However, Arsenal are said to have made the ‘easy transfer decision’ to not pay £128m for Barcola.

The report explains:

‘Contact was made on Friday morning to get clarity on whether or not the Premier League champions were planning to make a move for the France international. Sources have informed us that Arsenal made it clear to the player that they will not make a move for him at PSG’s current valuation. They have no intention of paying €150m for the 23-year-old. ‘Arsenal could only be tempted to change their stance if the French club’s asking price were to drop. We are told that they value Barcola at around €105m-€111m (£90m-£95m) – which is less than the €115m Liverpool are currently offering.’

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