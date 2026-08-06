Premier League champions Arsenal could look to ignite their interest in Nico Williams after being snubbed by both Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola, according to reports.

Arsenal are still looking for at least one more forward-thinking player before the end of the transfer window after bringing in Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard – who joined Turkish side Besiktas – this summer.

The Gunners recently refused to match the £117m that Chelsea paid Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers as continue to look at other attackers this summer.

Vinicius Junior had risen to their top of their shortlist in recent weeks but Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Brazilian international is now set to stay at Real Madrid as they close in on a ‘verbal agreement’.

Romano posted on X: ‘Real Madrid are closing in on new deal for Vinicius Jr after positive talks yesterday. The verbal agreement is now at final stages; final details being discussed then green light to proceed with new long term contract. José Mourinho, also pushing for Vini to stay.’

There had also been rumours that top Liverpool target Barcola could now shoot further up the list of targets at the Emirates Stadium – but reports insist that the Paris Saint-Germain winger prefers a move to Anfield over Arsenal.

READ: Arsenal told to replace £64m star after signing Bruno Guimaraes – ‘that’s the level’

Liverpool are currently in club-to-club talks with PSG about a potential move to land Barcola as they look for a top replacement for legendary forward Mohamed Salah, who is joining Trabzonspor.

Who will Arsenal turn to now?

And reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that if Liverpool can agree a deal with PSG then Barcola will choose to join the Reds over Arsenal.

Jacobs said on the Born ‘N Red YouTube channel: “My understanding is that if Liverpool and Arsenal both agreed a deal for Barcola, Barcola is leaning towards Liverpool.”

READ: Mikel Arteta reveals ‘fuming’ Arsenal squad reaction to Real Betis loss; explains Christian Norgaard exit

And TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey insists that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already ‘held discussions’ about potentially signing Athletic Bilbao winger Williams instead.

Bailey said: ‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that sporting director Andrea Berta has held discussions around the Spain international as Arsenal assess whether a move can be made for one of Europe’s most exciting wide forwards.’

On Williams, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the past, the TEAMtalk transfer insider added: “TEAMtalk understands that the agreement includes a release clause worth around £77million (€90m, $104m) – a figure that remains well within the reach of Arsenal and several other Premier League clubs.’

READ NEXT: Arsenal Premier League title hopes in tatters after ‘stark reminder’ amid Arteta frustration