Man Utd set to pull plug on Lewis Hall transfer as another player heads for a medical

Man Utd could pull the plug on a deal to sign Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, according to reports, as another player heads for a medical.

The Red Devils have already signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Man Utd are looking to add a third midfielder following the signings of Santos and Tielemans, while a new left-back and a left-winger are also at the top of their wishlist.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle star Hall, who impressed for the Magpies last season, but Fabrizio recently insisted that the Geordies will not make it easy for Man Utd to sign the England international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, guys, let me mention something more on Manchester United. Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So. Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

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“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall. Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes (last video). He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer. We have to wait for the club-t0-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure. But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position. It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

There have been rumours that they could turn to Fulham star Antonee Robinson if they can’t get a deal for Hall over the line – but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists that they might not sign a left-back at all.

Man Utd set to block Hall deal to concentrate on Amass development?

Football Insider insists Man Utd are ‘set to block’ the Hall deal in favour of giving Harry Amass, who had a successful spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, an opportunity in the first-team squad.

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Brown told Football Insider: “Lewis Hall is a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s no surprise he’s being linked with a number of the top clubs, and I’m sure Man United will have been looking at him if he was going to be available this summer.

“But signing a new left-back isn’t a priority for them right now, they need another central midfielder and a winger before they start thinking about other positions.

“Plus, they’ve got Luke Shaw there who has been ultra consistent under Michael Carrick and looks to have put his injury issues behind him now.

“Then you’ve got Harry Amass coming through, who by all accounts is very highly regarded at Man United, and I’m told he has impressed Carrick with his performances in pre-season.

“Amass had some very impressive loan spells last season which have shown he is capable of playing at a high level in senior football.

“So they don’t want to block his pathway into the first-team, because he has been tipped for a long time to be the future left-back at Man United when he is ready.

“Signing somebody like Hall, while it could be a good move, isn’t something United are desperate to do because it’s a position where they think they are strong already and for the future.”

Football Insider have also revealed that Man Utd goalkeeper Radek Vitek is ‘undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough on Thursday after agreeing terms’.

Vitek will join the Championship side from the Red Devils this summer on a permanent deal after the two clubs agreed a fee that could rise to £14m.

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