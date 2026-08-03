Jermaine Jenas tells Lewis Hall whether to go to Man Utd or stay at Newcastle

Jermaine Jenas has said that Lewis Hall should move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window instead of staying at Newcastle United.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer and have made Hall their top target.

Hall, who can also play as a midfielder, is reportedly ready to leave Newcastle for Man Utd.

On August 1, Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten said on UTD Podden: “At left-back, they have a player who wants to join Utd.”

When asked to name the left-back, Mitten said: “They like Lewis Hall of Newcastle United, but Newcastle United will want a lot of money for him, so this isn’t straightforward where, like, you just tick him, buy him.

“I am sure the player wants to join Man Utd, but it’s not just about that.

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“He has got a contract at another football club.”

The Independent has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Hall, who is just 21 years of age and has earned four caps for England so far in his career.

Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas has given his take on what Hall should do about his future, stating that a move to Man Utd would be great for the former Chelsea star.

Lewis Hall backed to join Man Utd from Newcastle

Metro has quoted Jenas as saying about Hall: “I think it’s a great move for him, I really do.

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“He’s had a fantastic couple of years at Newcastle.

“I think he was obviously a huge Newcastle United fan after going there from Chelsea and so on, but he’s one of those players that people looked at and said he should probably be at the World Cup.

“Like I said, he’s had a good, solid year; his development year-in, year-out seems to be getting better and better.

“For a club like Manchester United to come in for him is a huge step in the right direction—not only for United, because he’s just consistent week-in, week-out, but it’s also a big loss for Newcastle, I’m not going to lie.

“For him and his personal career, it’s a great move.”

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd have internally approved a move for Hall.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United.

“I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad.

“So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes…

“He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message.

“Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear.

“They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

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