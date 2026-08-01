Man Utd plan Arsenal raid for left-back who can also play in midfield

Manchester United want to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, planning an ‘intriguing’ move for the England international, according to a report.

Man Utd have signed Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Andrey Santos, Tynan Thompson and Youri Tielemans so far in the summer transfer window.

Michael Carrick’s side, who will play in the Champions League next season, are on the hunt for another midfielder, despite already landing Santos and Tielemans.

Signing a left-back is also of paramount importance to Man Utd, who are looking for a player who can support Luke Shaw.

Man Utd want Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to The Independent, Man Utd’s search for a left-back has led them to target Arsenal and England international star Lewis-Skelly.

The report has claimed that Man Utd are considering an ‘intriguing move’ for the 19-year-old, who can play as a left-back and as a midfielder.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals what Man Utd internally think of JJ Gabriel as Leny Yoro gives verdict

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are reported to be ‘investigating’ whether Arsenal would be willing to sell Lewis-Skelly, should Mikel Arteta’s side secure the services of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United and winger Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The report has noted: ‘The Newcastle United midfielder would come in as an eight, and could also do the pressing that would free Vinicius, should that sensational move come off.

‘The changed dynamic could mean Lewis-Skelly having to re-assess again, however.

‘Arsenal will also want to sell to balance ins and outs if they do pull off their priority business, but Lewis-Skelly is not one of those they are actively looking to sell.’

READ MORE: Man Utd reach ‘agreement’ to offload 28y/o and already have replacement lined up

Lewis Hall wants to join Man Utd

The Independent has reported that Man Utd are also interested in Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

Like Lewis-Skelly, the 21-year-old is also an England international and can play as a left-back and a midfielder.

According to Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten, Hall wants to leave Newcastle and join the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

Mitten said on UTD Podden: “At left-back, they have a player who wants to join Utd.”

When asked to name the left-back, Mitten said: “They like Lewis Hall of Newcastle United, but Newcastle United will want a lot of money for him, so this isn’t straightforward where, like, you just tick him, buy him.

“I am sure the player wants to join Man Utd, but it’s not just about that.

“He has got a contract at another football club.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026