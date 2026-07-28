Next two Man Utd targets revealed as two clubs enter Joshua Zirkzee talks

Man Utd could look to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Newcastle defender Lewis Hall as they identify their next two priority areas, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already invested in two new midfielders this summer with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arriving at Old Trafford from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Karl Darlow has also joined from Leeds United on a free transfer, while Tottenham youngster Tynan Thompson signed for around £8m.

And now Man Utd are still on the lookout for another midfielder with The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell insisting that Chelsea are now Bournemouth star Scott’s ‘likeliest destination’ this summer despite interest from the Red Devils.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a full-back this summer and once again Hall has been confirmed as a potential option in that position.

Whitwell wrote on The Athletic‘s website: ‘A third midfielder, after the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, is on the agenda, with several options under consideration. Work has been done on Bournemouth’s Alex Scott but Chelsea, who had a £64m bid for him rejected, are currently seen as the likeliest destination if he is sold. Bournemouth say Scott is not for sale.

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‘Lewis Hall of Newcastle remains a player of interest should United decide to go for a left-back.’

Joshua Zirkzee could be sold by Man Utd this summer

After making some investments in the transfer market, Man Utd are also looking at moving some players on and Whitwell has confirmed that Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee could be one of the next players out the door.

Whitwell added: ‘Zirkzee, who United might be open to selling, is attracting interest.

‘Juventus have made a check on his circumstances, as have two Premier League clubs. Ajax also enquired on United’s stance over the Dutch forward, but are not expected to pursue a deal amid the arrivals of Marcos Leonardo from Al Hilal and Tolu Arokodare of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Zirkzee scored an excellent goal in a good display against Rosenborg.’

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Italian publication TuttoSport are also reporting interest from Juventus, while Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian is also speaking to another Serie A side in Como.

TuttoSport claim: ‘Serie A remains the league that has best showcased and highlighted the Dutch striker’s talents, which is why the former Bologna player would be happy to return to Italy. His agent, Kia Joorabchian, is actively pursuing the Italian market to find the ideal solution for his client. The powerful Iranian-born agent has explored and pursued two options: Como and Juventus.’

The report adds: ‘Evaluations are ongoing. Juventus should also be kept an eye on, as they have Zirkzee’s biggest admirer: Ricky Massara, who repeatedly attempted to bring him to the capital last January.’

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