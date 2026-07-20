Andrey Santos on his debut for Man Utd and Oliver Glasner in charge of Forest for the first time.

With clubs heading off around the globe to prepare for the new Premier League campaign, here is every side’s pre-season fixture schedule and results…

With the World Cup in the rear-view mirror, the focus turns to preparations for 2026/27.

Clubs are taking a range of approaches, with some heading off on lucrative tours while others stay closer to home.

Here is every friendly, fixture and result before the Premier League season starts on August 21…

Arsenal

August 1: Girona (A)

August 5: Real Betis (Dublin)

August 9: Borussia Dortmund (H)

August 12: Como (H)

August 15: Man City (FA Community Shield, Cardiff)

Aston Villa

July 21: Walsall (A)

July 25: Porto (A)

July 28: Real Sociedad (Walsall)

August 1: Indonesia All-Stars (Jakarta)

August 4: BG Pathum United (Pathum Thani)

August 7: Bayern Munich (Hong Kong)

August 12: PSG (UEFA Super Cup, Salzburg)

August 15: Borussia Monchengladbach (A)

Bournemouth

July 24: St Pauli (Saalfelden, Austria)

July 30: Augsburg (Saalfelden, Austria)

August 4: Genoa (behind closed doors)

August 8: Real Betis (A)

August 15: Mainz (A)

Brentford

July 15 : AFC Wimbledon W 3-2

August 8: Rennes (A)

August 15: Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Brighton

July 18: Wycombe Wanderers W 4-1

July 25: Annecy (A, behind closed doors)

August 1: Strasbourg (A, behind closed doors)

August 8: Roma (H)

August 15: Bologna (H)

Chelsea

July 28: Western Sydney Wanderers (Sydney)

August 1: Spurs (Sydney)

August 5: Juventus (Hong Kong)

August 8: AC Milan (Jakarta)

August 9: Johor Darul Ta’zim (Johor, Malaysia)

Coventry City

July 11: Wimbledon L 3-2

July 18: Northampton Town (A) D 0-0

August 8: Espanyol (H)

August 14: Monaco (H)

Crystal Palace

July 18: Swindon (H) W 5-1

July 25: Bromley (A)

July 28: Lens (Como)

July 28 Famalicao (Como)

Everton

July 18: Dundee (A) W 4-0

July 25: Bolton (A)

July 28: Stoke (A)

August 1: Hamburg (A)

August 8: Stuttgart (A)

August 12: Newcastle (Edinburgh)

Fulham

July 28: Al-Ahli (Albufeira)

August 15: Stuttgart (H)

Hull City

July 25: Konyaspor (Slovenia)

July 28: Caykur Rizespor (Slovenia)

August 1: Kasimpasa (Istanbul)

August 8: Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

August 15: Nice (H)

Ipswich Town

July 29: Osasuna (Colchester)

August 1: Oxford United (A)

August 1: Wycombe (A)

August 4: Le Havre (H)

August 8: Rayo Vallecano (H)

August 15: Union Berlin (A)

Leeds United

July 25: Wrexham (Tampa)

July 30: Sunderland (New Jersey)

August 2: Liverpool (Chicago)

August 8: RB Leipzig (H)

August 12: Man Utd (Dublin)

Liverpool

July 25: Sunderland (Nashville)

July 29: Wrexham (New York)

August 2: Leeds (Chicago)

August 9: Monaco (H)

August 16: Como (H)

Manchester City

August 1: Inter Milan (Hong Kong)

August 5: K-League All-Stars (Seoul)

August 9: Atletico Madrid (Seoul)

August 16: Arsenal (FA Community Shield, Cardiff)

Manchester United

July 18: Man Utd 0-1 Wrexham (Helsinki)

July 24: Rosenborg (A)

August 1: Atletico Madrid (Stockholm)

August 8: Paris Saint-Germain (Gothenburg)

August 12: Leeds (Dublin)

August 15: AC Milan (Wroclaw)

Summer transfer window: Every done deal | Top 20 biggest transfers

Newcastle United

July 18: Darlington W 3-0

July 25: Gateshead (A)

July 29: Bristol City (A)

August 8: Valencia (A)

August 12: Everton (Edinburgh)

August 15: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

August 16: Strasbourg (H)

Nottingham Forest

July 18: Notts County (A) W 2-0

July 22: Blackburn (Albufeira)

July 26: Vitoria (behind closed doors)

July 31: Sporting (Faro)

August 8: Udinese (A)

August 8: Barcelona (Udine)

August 12: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

August 16: Brest (H)

Sunderland

July 18: York City (A) W 5-1

July 25: Liverpool (Nashville)

July 30: Leeds (New Jersey)

August 2: Wrexham (Philadelphia)

August 8: Lens (behind closed doors)

August 8: Lens (A)

August 15: Rennes (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

July 22: MK Dons (behind closed doors)

July 26: Auckland FC (Auckland)

July 29: Sydney FC (Sydney)

August 1: Chelsea (Sydney)

August 8: Getafe (behind closed doors)

August 15: Hoffenheim (H)

August 16: Hoffenheim (behind closed doors)