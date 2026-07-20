Every Premier League club’s pre-season 2026 fixtures and results
With clubs heading off around the globe to prepare for the new Premier League campaign, here is every side’s pre-season fixture schedule and results…
With the World Cup in the rear-view mirror, the focus turns to preparations for 2026/27.
Clubs are taking a range of approaches, with some heading off on lucrative tours while others stay closer to home.
Here is every friendly, fixture and result before the Premier League season starts on August 21…
Arsenal
August 1: Girona (A)
August 5: Real Betis (Dublin)
August 9: Borussia Dortmund (H)
August 12: Como (H)
August 15: Man City (FA Community Shield, Cardiff)
Aston Villa
July 21: Walsall (A)
July 25: Porto (A)
July 28: Real Sociedad (Walsall)
August 1: Indonesia All-Stars (Jakarta)
August 4: BG Pathum United (Pathum Thani)
August 7: Bayern Munich (Hong Kong)
August 12: PSG (UEFA Super Cup, Salzburg)
August 15: Borussia Monchengladbach (A)
Bournemouth
July 24: St Pauli (Saalfelden, Austria)
July 30: Augsburg (Saalfelden, Austria)
August 4: Genoa (behind closed doors)
August 8: Real Betis (A)
August 15: Mainz (A)
Brentford
July 15 : AFC Wimbledon W 3-2
August 8: Rennes (A)
August 15: Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Brighton
July 18: Wycombe Wanderers W 4-1
July 25: Annecy (A, behind closed doors)
August 1: Strasbourg (A, behind closed doors)
August 8: Roma (H)
August 15: Bologna (H)
Chelsea
July 28: Western Sydney Wanderers (Sydney)
August 1: Spurs (Sydney)
August 5: Juventus (Hong Kong)
August 8: AC Milan (Jakarta)
August 9: Johor Darul Ta’zim (Johor, Malaysia)
Coventry City
July 11: Wimbledon L 3-2
July 18: Northampton Town (A) D 0-0
August 8: Espanyol (H)
August 14: Monaco (H)
Crystal Palace
July 18: Swindon (H) W 5-1
July 25: Bromley (A)
July 28: Lens (Como)
July 28 Famalicao (Como)
Everton
July 18: Dundee (A) W 4-0
July 25: Bolton (A)
July 28: Stoke (A)
August 1: Hamburg (A)
August 8: Stuttgart (A)
August 12: Newcastle (Edinburgh)
Fulham
July 28: Al-Ahli (Albufeira)
August 15: Stuttgart (H)
Hull City
July 25: Konyaspor (Slovenia)
July 28: Caykur Rizespor (Slovenia)
August 1: Kasimpasa (Istanbul)
August 8: Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
August 15: Nice (H)
Ipswich Town
July 29: Osasuna (Colchester)
August 1: Oxford United (A)
August 1: Wycombe (A)
August 4: Le Havre (H)
August 8: Rayo Vallecano (H)
August 15: Union Berlin (A)
Leeds United
July 25: Wrexham (Tampa)
July 30: Sunderland (New Jersey)
August 2: Liverpool (Chicago)
August 8: RB Leipzig (H)
August 12: Man Utd (Dublin)
Liverpool
July 25: Sunderland (Nashville)
July 29: Wrexham (New York)
August 2: Leeds (Chicago)
August 9: Monaco (H)
August 16: Como (H)
Manchester City
August 1: Inter Milan (Hong Kong)
August 5: K-League All-Stars (Seoul)
August 9: Atletico Madrid (Seoul)
August 16: Arsenal (FA Community Shield, Cardiff)
Manchester United
July 18: Man Utd 0-1 Wrexham (Helsinki)
July 24: Rosenborg (A)
August 1: Atletico Madrid (Stockholm)
August 8: Paris Saint-Germain (Gothenburg)
August 12: Leeds (Dublin)
August 15: AC Milan (Wroclaw)
Summer transfer window: Every done deal | Top 20 biggest transfers
Newcastle United
July 18: Darlington W 3-0
July 25: Gateshead (A)
July 29: Bristol City (A)
August 8: Valencia (A)
August 12: Everton (Edinburgh)
August 15: Bayer Leverkusen (H)
August 16: Strasbourg (H)
Nottingham Forest
July 18: Notts County (A) W 2-0
July 22: Blackburn (Albufeira)
July 26: Vitoria (behind closed doors)
July 31: Sporting (Faro)
August 8: Udinese (A)
August 8: Barcelona (Udine)
August 12: Bayer Leverkusen (H)
August 16: Brest (H)
Sunderland
July 18: York City (A) W 5-1
July 25: Liverpool (Nashville)
July 30: Leeds (New Jersey)
August 2: Wrexham (Philadelphia)
August 8: Lens (behind closed doors)
August 8: Lens (A)
August 15: Rennes (H)
Tottenham Hotspur
July 22: MK Dons (behind closed doors)
July 26: Auckland FC (Auckland)
July 29: Sydney FC (Sydney)
August 1: Chelsea (Sydney)
August 8: Getafe (behind closed doors)
August 15: Hoffenheim (H)
August 16: Hoffenheim (behind closed doors)