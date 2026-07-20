We all want the game to flow but then we don’t want Argentina in the World Cup final. The inquests continue.

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Argentina is what happens when referees let game flow

It is an extraordinary world we live in where the entirety of the British nation were cheering on Spain, but that is the Argentinian effect after their antics which got progressively more extreme as the tournament went on.

Now firstly, just to point out, their behaviour is entirely of their making, it was their choice to play in that manner and act like total d*cks and it was utterly repulsive. ‘Football won’ for a change and thank God for that.

However, I believe Argentina’s disgraceful conduct was facilitated by the refereeing ‘tactics’ we saw throughout the World Cup, namely the leniency shown and desire to let the game flow as much as possible. Now I remember those distant days of yore (5 weeks ago) when early group stage matches saw plenty of incidents of players tussling for the ball where we, as viewers, were instinctively expecting the ref to blow for some minor infringement and break up the flow of the game.

This didn’t happen, and games just continued with the minimum of fuss. It was incredibly refreshing. Suddenly players stayed on their feet and advantages were played and players had to really hack someone down to give away a freekick, it was delightful. I distinctively remember Cape Verde making the most of this in their fixtures and they were magnificent to watch. ‘Normal’ service would have seen Cape Verde penalised constantly for their physicality. This would have broken up the game, frustrated the Cabo Verdeans, given their more storied opponents time to reset, take a set piece and go again. But this didn’t happen and the games were more enjoyable for it.

Now one of those Cape Verde opponents was Argentina and they came so close to the ultimate reward in beating them in the R32. And this is where this leniency took a darker turn. It is all well and good letting the game flow and only punishing those teams who take a baseball bat to the knees of their opponents, but there will be some teams who quickly learn how to take advantage of this generosity and this accumulated into the unedifying display we saw last night, where a team were so shorn of confidence and belief in their abilities they didn’t dare attack even with the greatest footballer of all time in their ranks.

If this refereeing philosophy continues into the next domestic and European season expect to see a few others resorting to similar tactics (I’m looking in particular at Atletico Madrid, the nationality of their manager has nothing to do with this conclusion of course) and more villains emerging to spoil games against supposedly superior opponents.

I don’t know where refereeing goes from here. I enjoyed the free flowing games which were largely devoid of spoiling tactics, ‘injuries’ and time wasting. It was much more engaging for it. Maybe referees have to be stronger in realising certain teams are going to play a certain way and they clamp down on it early doors. If Mac Allister had been booked for that tackle in the final, it would have made Argentina much more circumspect and a totally different game might have emerged. Refs can keep the games flowing but if teams start to take the piss then recognise this and nip it in the bud.

Easier said than done, of course, but it just goes to show, even when trying to improve football and make the game a better spectacle, there will be those who look to exploit the guidelines and rules for their own benefit.

Rob (Messi can sod off now too), Leicester

…Can’t wait to see Messi’s bitches, sorry, teammates, when they can’t just turn up and assault everybody while they wait for him to win them the game. Also, even taking into account finals are normally shite, that was particularly shite. Football badly needs rid of Infantino & FIFA, obviously not gonna happen since he basically rigs the vote, but short term backhanders now won’t help when the odious prick finally kills the game for everyone.

RHT/TS x

(William, get out and have a beer, who knows – you might even get a girl to talk to you too)

In defence of Yamal

William, Leicester seems more concerned about Yamal’s race (calling him a ‘diversity hire’) and denigrating his achievements, then recognising that maybe a half fit 18/19 year old at a world cup, could struggle. Would he have said the same if Yamal was white?

FYI, it took Messi until age 26 to exceed Yamals current World Cup goal tally.

Yamal was also 2nd in the Ballon D’Or at 18. He smashed it at the Euros aged 16/17 , with goal contributions in both the Semi final against France and final against England.

He got 41 goal involvements at Barca last season, far exceeding Messi at the same age. Even Ronaldinhos peak season at Barca wasn’t much ahead of Yamals last season.

Your prejudice has made you blind.

The next Adama he is not.

Izzy, London

While we’re here…

I’ll let others respond to William’s odd obsession with Yamal, but Haaland as a ‘cult legend’?? £50m in 2022 Haaland? Plays for one of the richest clubs in the world Haaland? Scored 112 goals in 132 Premier League games Haaland? 72,000,000 instagram followers Haaland? That Haaland is a ‘cult legend’??

Seems there are plenty of things William doesn’t understand, not limited to why a talented young footballer is picked for Barcelona and Spain.

Jeremy Aves

A forgettable World Cup?

All in all a pretty entertaining tournament, proving that it is very difficult for FIFA to entirely ruin a World Cup, no matter how much they try. Some very good games (especially when the knockouts came round), underdog stories, big names coming to the fore.

But also probably not going to be all that memorable (similar to Qatar probably and I struggle to remember much of that). Format made it very difficult for good teams to be shocked in the groups (Qatar saw Germany and Belgium exit), and Germany were probably the only major giant killing in the knockouts. Spain an exceptional team, but their manner of throttling teams and profligacy in front of goals seems less likely to inspire nostalgia in years to come?

Before mentioning all the off field stuff to accommodate the Tango man like suspensions lifted on request and Iran put at a competitive disadvantage, or ad breaks inserted into games, or a half-hour long half-time show.

Harsh?

James, Nottingham

…At least we don’t need to see Jonny Infantino again for a while. White trainers indeed.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

That was a rotten World Cup final

The World Cup – as it has so many times before – has proved that popular quote ‘life is about the journey not the destination’ is indeed generally the case. Really quite enjoyed it – until last night. That was up there with the worst of numerous terrible finals there have been in my time.

Shunt (already pining for watching pre-season friendlies in a bar in Greece in a few weeks)

The lost art of the super-sub

Now that was boring.

Not “tactical masterclass” boring. Not “tense chess match” boring. Just… proper, soul-sapping boring. My fiancée actually had to nudge me awake around the 70th minute because I’d nodded off on the sofa. Granted, it’s been a long week, but if a major international final can’t keep you awake, that’s saying something.

And don’t even get me started on the halftime show. If I hear that Shakira and Burna Boy song one more time, I’ll be looking for the nearest packet of earplugs.

Still, the game did get me thinking about one particular breed of footballer. The kind of player Argentina could have desperately used yesterday: the super sub.

We’ve all met that bloke who insists he was destined for greatness before a dodgy knee, bad luck or “politics” got in the way. I don’t have that story. My high school coach only ever used me off the bench. I hated it at first. In my teenage mind, if you weren’t starting, you weren’t important.

Eventually, I realised what my coach had seen. Fresh legs against exhausted defenders can be a weapon.

His tactical instructions weren’t exactly revolutionary. They basically amounted to: “Go and run at the knackered full-back/ defender until something happens.”

If I got a shot away, great. If I squared it to someone with an easier finish, even better.

There was something addictive about it. Coming on when your team was losing, changing the tempo, nicking an equaliser or helping create a winner. The roar from your teammates after dragging them out of a hole was unbeatable. Seeing the life drain from the opposition? Even better.

Watching Spain grind their way to another trophy reminded me how valuable that role can be. Not every football legend wears the captain’s armband or starts every final. Some carve out careers by making the biggest impact in the smallest windows.

So, here’s my all time list of football’s greatest super subs:

🥇 Ole Gunnar Solskjær

2. Divock Origi

3. David Fairclough

4. Jermain Defoe

5. Nils Petersen

I know some will argue for Chicharito (a United legend in my book), Edin Džeko or even Pedro, but Solskjær’s combination of consistency, iconic moments and that goal against Bayern Munich is impossible to beat.

That’s my top five. Agree or disagree, yesterday’s final only reinforced one thing for me: when a game desperately needs changing, there’s nothing quite like a super sub coming up clutch.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (where getting into a Jay-Z concert recently proved harder than breaking down Spain’s defence)

Arise, Sir Bukayo Saka

Sir David Beckham: 17 goals for England in 115 games.

Bukayo Saka: 17 goals for England in 56 games.

Wallop.

Dane, In the North Bank

Normal service resumed

Now that the World Cup is finally over, we can resume the more important task of transfer speculation and WMU behaviour.

First up a stone cold confirmation that Arsenal really are the most unpopular, uninspiring champions ever.

“Morgan, you had a really good season, got yourself into the World Cup squad and even a start in a semi-final, would you like to join the current Champions and Champions League finalists?”.

“No thanks, I’d rather join a batshit mental club”

The only more damning thing would have been him joining Tottenham.

Howard (why should we take the WC seriously when the FA don’t) Jones