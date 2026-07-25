Man Utd reach final decision on signing £70m midfielder after talks

Manchester United have decided to abandon their pursuit of Alex Scott after Bournemouth refused to budge on their asking price, with the midfielder also favouring a move to Arsenal, according to a report.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa so far in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now aiming to sign a third midfielder to enhance the quality of Michael Carrick’s side.

Under manager Carrick next season, Man Utd will aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title and will look to make an impact in the Champions League.

Man Utd have been linked with a myriad of midfielders and one of them is Alex Scott.

Scott is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and was a star for Bournemouth last season.

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Bournemouth do not want to sell the 22-year-old and are keen for him to sign a new contract.

Man Utd have already made a ‘call’ to Bournemouth for Scott, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs earlier this week, and it has now emerged that the Red Devils have decided to abandon their pursuit of the midfielder.

Man Utd decide against signing Alex Scott

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth value Scott at £70million, while Man Utd are willing to pay £40m.

The report has also stated that Scott favours a move to Arsenal, who, too are interested in signing him this summer.

The Mirror has claimed: ‘United are not prepared to meet the asking price – and will continue to look at alternative targets instead.

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‘Paving the way for top flight rivals Arsenal to land the midfielder, should they be able to agree a fee.

‘It’s understood Scott’s representatives have held talks with several clubs, and that he will make a decision on his future in the next fortnight.

‘Scott is said to favour a move to the Emirates, but is worried about how much game time he will get for Mikel Arteta’s English champions.’

While Man Utd have given up on the prospect of signing Scott, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Carlos Baleba wants to move to Old Trafford from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Romano said about the midfielder on his YouTube channel this week: “From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player.

“Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player.

“He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold.

“Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.

“After the Ederson deal off, and all the other developments, from Baleba’s side, they want to understand if there is a chance to reopen conversations and negotiations with Man Utd.

“We know United are looking for a third midfielder, they want to make something happen for another defensive midfielder.

“We need to understand now if there is going to be a possibility for Baleba – or any other option, because Man Utd are checking on the market – which possibilities can become concrete this summer.

“Baleba is a name that was already high on the recruitment team’s list one year ago. The player is super keen about Man Utd, now it depends on the club [and] whether they want to proceed or not.”

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