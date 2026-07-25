Arsenal have just received some bad news about signing Vinicius Junior

Arsenal have suffered a huge setback in their quest to bring Vinicius Junior to the Emirates Stadium, with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho opposed to the sale of the Brazilian superstar, according to a report.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The reliable publication has claimed that Arsenal have internally approved a deal for the Brazil international winger.

However, Arsenal have made no contact with Madrid for Vinicius Junior, who is out of contract at Los Blancos in the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid have been trying to convince Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract for months, but no new deal is in place.

Los Blancos are already in talks to sign another winger, Yan Diomande, from RB Leipzig.

READ: Liverpool reach decision on signing Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid superstar ‘suggested’ to FSG

Madrid have had a bid for Diomande already rejected, but Mourinho’s side remain hopeful of a deal.

While some would suggest that Madrid plan to sign Diomande to replace Vinicius Junior, according to The Telegraph, Mourinho wants to keep the Brazil international winger.

The respected publication has claimed that Mourinho has told Madrid that he wants all of the current major stars in his squad next season, and that includes Vinicius Junior.

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to keep Vinicius Junior

‘Jose Mourinho would oppose Arsenal move for Vinicius Junior’, reads the headline in the report.

The report itself has stated: ‘Jose Mourinho would oppose Arsenal signing Vinícius Júnior this summer as the newly returned Real Madrid manager has told the club he wants all his big names to stay.’

READ MORE: Arsenal sensationally linked with Tottenham star amid €50m price tag negotiation

Mourinho is said to have ‘made it clear to the Real hierarchy that he wants all his core squad players in situ and out of the conversation when it comes to sales’.

Despite the Brazilian winger being out of contract in 2027, ‘Mourinho is adamant that he wants Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in his team’.

This is bad news for Arsenal, as Madrid are unlikely to go against Mourinho’s wishes, even if it means facing the prospect of losing Vinicius Junior on a free transfer in the summer of 2027.

With Madrid already signing Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, Los Blancos’ aim for next season is clear.

Having endured two successive seasons without a major trophy, Madrid are going all out to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign.

Losing a player like Vinicius Junior would be detrimental in that quest.

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