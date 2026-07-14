Jose Mourinho decides Jude Bellingham role in Real Madrid XI – Kylian Mbappe affected

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho plans to make Jude Bellingham a key figure in his team and will play him behind Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Bellingham has been a star for England at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, with the Madrid star scoring crucial goals and leading the Three Lions to the semi-finals.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has scored six goals and given one assist in six appearances for England at the World Cup.

Bellingham scored both goals in England’s 2-1 win against Norway in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net also scored twice for the Three Lions in their 3-2 victory over Mexico in the last 16.

Under England manager Thomas Tuchel, Bellingham has been given the license to drive forward with the ball from midfield and get into the opposition’s box.

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Bellingham is playing closer to the opposition’s box than he did for Real Madrid last season.

According to El Debate, new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is planning to use Bellingham in a similar role.

Bellingham was at his finest for Madrid in his debut season at Estadio Bernabeu in the 2023/24 campaign.

Then Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti played Bellingham as an attacking midfielder, and the England star responded by scoring 23 goals and giving 13 assists in 42 matches in all competitions.

Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League that season.

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Jude Bellingham to play behind Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

El Debate has reported: ‘Jude has the potential he demonstrated in his first season at the Bernabeu, and that level must be reborn next season in white.

‘We’ve outlined the tactical formation the Portuguese manager intends to use: the 4-2-3-1 that guided Real Madrid’s record-breaking La Liga season.

‘And the first key to this system is Bellingham.

‘He must be the attacking midfielder in the triumvirate behind Mbappe.

‘In fact, Mourinho wants the Englishman to play behind the Frenchman.

‘What Mourinho wants is to get the most out of Bellingham’s goalscoring ability, the one that shone in his first triumphant year with Real Madrid, champion of the Champions League and the League, and that he has shown again with his national team in the World Cup.’

El Debate has further noted that Brazil international star Vinicius Junior will play on the left flank, with either Federico Valverde or Bernardo Silva being deployed on the right.

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