Xabi Alonso insists Chelsea sign €50m Spanish star after first offer rejected

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is keen on adding Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras to his squad at Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

Alonso worked with Carreras at Madrid for the first half of last season, having been appointed in the role as Los Blancos manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Liverpool midfielder parted company with Real Madrid in January 2026 and was recently appointed as the new Chelsea manager.

According to Sport, Alonso has told Chelsea to sign Carreras and is insisting on a deal for the Spanish left-back.

The Barcelona-leaning publication has claimed that Chelsea have had an initial offer for the former Manchester United prospect rejected.

The headline of the report reads: ‘Xabi Alonso insists on Alvaro Carreras’.

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The report itself has stated: ‘The Spanish manager asked to explore his signing as soon as he arrived at Chelsea with a lowball offer that he is now willing to improve.’

According to Sport, even though Carreras did not have the best of times in the second half of the season, Alonso has full faith in the 23-year-old left-back.

Chelsea have an offer of €25million (£21.3m) for Carreras already rejected by Madrid, who value him at €50m (£42.6m).

Xabi Alonso wants Alvaro Carreras at Chelsea

The report has stated: ‘Xabi Alonso never doubted him. And he still doesn’t.

‘Since taking charge of Chelsea, he requested a replacement for Cucurella and asked them to sound out Carreras.

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‘But it was just an initial inquiry to gauge Real Madrid’s willingness to consider a possible transfer.

‘Their offer wasn’t even considered; 25 million euros, a figure that didn’t reflect reality.

‘His market value is €50million, €10 million less than what he was worth under the Tolosa-born coach at Real Madrid.

‘The Madrid club paid Benfica €50 million last summer. If they listen to offers, it will be at least that amount.

‘Chelsea know this and would consider it, provided Xabi Alonso convinces the player that he will have a guaranteed starting position, something he lost with the arrival of Cucurella.’

Madrid signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Cucurella, who is starring for Spain at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, will be new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s first-choice left-back next season.

Ferland Mendy is another left-back in the Madrid squad at the moment, although the Frenchman is out on the sidelines for the long-term.

Madrid recently sold Spanish left-back Fran Garcia to Real Betis.

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