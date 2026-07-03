Chelsea and Xabi Alonso involved in ‘real tug-of-war’ over ‘essential’ £25m star

Chelsea owners BlueCo and manager Xabi Alonso are in disagreement over signing Granit Xhaka from Sunderland, according to the journalist who first broke the news of the Blues’ desire for the midfielder.

It was on June 27 that Chelsea’s interest in signing Xhaka from Sunderland first emerged.

Italian journalist Luca Cerchione broke the news on X at 11:22am that day, writing: “Chelsea on Granit Xhaka: express request from Xabi Alonso, his former coach at Leverkusen.

“Blues’ first offer: 30 million euros.”

The situation has developed rapidly since then, with Chelsea having their first offer of £8m for Xhaka turned down.

Sunderland, who signed Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen for £17.5millon in the summer of 2025, do not want to sell the former Arsenal star.

However, Xhaka is said to be keen on a move to Chelsea and working with his former Bayer manager, Alonso.

Alonso and Xhaka won the Bundesliga title together with Bayer in the 2023/24 campaign.

Romano told Time2Play on July 1: “A year ago, Granit Xhaka was desperate to move to Italy.

“He was Igli Tare’s top target for AC Milan’s 2025/2026 project, but the deal collapsed, and Xhaka ended up at Sunderland.

“Today, Chelsea is getting dead serious about him.

“Xhaka wants back into London and is pushing hard to reunite with Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea has already submitted an initial proposal and will improve it very soon.”

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso in disagreement over Granit Xhaka

Cerchione, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, has now reported that there is an internal disagreement at Chelsea over a deal for Xhaka.

While Alonso considers Xhaka essential to his project at Chelsea, the club’s owners, BlueCo, are reluctant to spend £25million on a midfielder who is 33 years of age.

Cerchione posted on X at 11:48am on July 3: “Granit Xhaka would be outside Chelsea’s parameters, as for a footballer over 30, they would never invest 25 million pounds.

“For the boy, a real tug-of-war is underway between Xabi Alonso and the club: the manager, in fact, considers him essential to the project and insists on the purchase.

“The Blues don’t have to negotiate with Sunderland because they already know the valuation, but they’re deciding whether or not to indulge the new coach.”

Granit Xhaka responds to rumours on his future

Xhaka is playing for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup, and he has refused to be drawn into questions on his future.

When asked about his future, the former Arsenal star said: “That’s not my job [to talk about a potential move to Chelsea].

“I have my management for that. I want to concentrate fully on the World Cup.”

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has also given his take on the future of Xhaka.

Gabbiadini said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “There’s obviously been conversations had and he wants to take the opportunity if it’s there.

“I thought it could be more down to his future in terms of coaching, and wanting to create some kind of connection with Alonso who’s he already got one with – could it be he steps into a coaching role at some stage with him?

“But it’s disappointing for Sunderland fans.

“He might say he’s just concentrating on the World Cup, but usually, and especially with someone as experienced as him, he’s not going to have somebody out there representing him or talking to people and him being kept put of the loop.

“It’s being driven by him.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026