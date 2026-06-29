Romano reveals ‘new attack’ from Chelsea for Xhaka amid fresh talks today

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are planning a ‘new attack’ to sign Granit Xhaka after seeing their opening bid rejected by Sunderland.

The Blues are looking to add some experience to their squad this summer after their young side could only manage a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea, who failed to qualify for any European competition, have already lost Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and there are rumours they could see more of their best players leave this summer.

Enzo Fernandez is one of them with Real Madrid already reportedly agreeing personal terms and now Chelsea are looking to shore up their midfield by bringing in experienced operator Xhaka.

Widespread reports on Sunday indicated that an £8m bid from Chelsea was swiftly turned down by Sunderland with talkSPORT claiming that it was deemed ‘unacceptable’ and that the Black Cats ‘won’t entertain any further offers for him’.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisted last night that Chelsea and Sunderland will hold ‘new talks’ over a potential deal for Xhaka on Monday.

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Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘New talks between Chelsea and Sunderland over Granit Xhaka are scheduled for Monday. Senior executives from both clubs remain in direct contact. The deal remains difficult, but is not off at this stage. Xhaka’s position is clear: he wants to join Chelsea and work under Xabi Alonso. Full agreement on personal terms is already in place, as revealed. #CFC At the same time, Xhaka has great respect for Sunderland and remains patient. @SkySportDE.’

Chelsea plan ‘new attack’ to sign Xhaka

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Chelsea are already planning a ‘new attack’ to sign Xhaka from Sunderland with the Switzerland international making it clear he wants to join the Blues.

Romano revealed on his Instagram page: ‘𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Chelsea planning a 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐊 for Granit Xhaka after £𝟖𝐌 𝐁𝐈𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐉𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 🔵🇨🇭

‘Sunderland have turned down £8m proposal for Xhaka, they are not under pressure to sell and were counting on Granit.

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‘Chelsea are expected to 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍 for the midfielder as he’s clear on his desire: wants to join Blues and reunite with Xabi.’

Speaking yesterday about how much Chelsea could end up paying for Xhaka, Romano said: “Chelsea’s expectation is to pay less [than €30m-to-€40m] in order to reach an agreement with Xhaka. Not because the player is not worth that money but because of [his] age.

“Granit Xhaka is not that young anymore and so this is why Chelsea [are taking] this position. So now it’s on the club-to-club [talks] because on [the] player side he’s ready to accept any contract condition, it’s not a problem.”

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