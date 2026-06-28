Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much Chelsea are willing to pay Sunderland in order to sign Granit Xhaka in the summer transfer window.

The Switzerland international joined the Black Cats, who were promoted to the Premier League in 2025, last summer in a deal reportedly worth £17.3m.

Xhaka was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season as Sunderland spent a lot of money to help them survive their first season back in the English top flight.

And now reports emerged on Saturday claiming that Chelsea are now looking to make a move to sign Xhaka as they look to add experience to their side.

Journalist Luca Cerchione first broke the news by claiming that new Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso had asked the Blues hierarchy to make a bid.

Cerchione said on X: ‘Chelsea on Granit Xhaka: express request from Xabi Alonso, his former coach at Leverkusen.

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‘Blues’ first offer: 30 million euros.’

After news of Chelsea’s first offer, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Xhaka and the Blues have ‘reached a full verbal agreement’ for the transfer.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAIL | Granit Xhaka and Chelsea have already reached a full verbal agreement over a transfer. Personal terms have been fully agreed.

‘Chelsea are already in contact with Sunderland.

‘Xabi Alonso is pushing hard to sign Xhaka post Blick and various English media outlets.’

And now transfer expert Romano has played down speculation that Chelsea could spent big on Xhaka, who turns 34 in a couple of months, with the Blues hoping to pay less than €30m to €40m.

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Romano said in his latest YouTube video: “Chelsea’s expectation is to pay less [than €30m-to-€40m] in order to reach an agreement with Xhaka. Not because the player is not worth that money but because of [his] age.

“Granit Xhaka is not that young anymore and so this is why Chelsea [are taking] this position. So now it’s on the club-to-club [talks] because on [the] player side he’s ready to accept any contract condition, it’s not a problem.”

Speaking back in May, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel recommended that the Red Devils should look to sign Xhaka.

Schmeichel said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think we should go and sign Xhaka.

“I make my case, what we are going to do is build the team around Kobbie, right.

“Now, Casemiro is leaving. Now you bring in somebody like Wharton, Anderson whatever… that’s still young, that’s still untried.

“What we need and what we don’t really have apart from Harry and Bruno in that team is proper leadership.

“When I look at what Xhaka’s done for Sunderland, Xhaka is the reason they are where they are.

“He has been absolutely amazing, his leadership qualities are great, he can play 80 per cent of the games, he’s a really good player.

“We’re desperate for more leadership.”

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