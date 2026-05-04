Peter Schmeichel tells Man Utd to ‘go and sign’ midfielder Arsenal dumped for £21m

Just three years after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offloaded Granit Xhaka, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to sign the midfielder from Sunderland.

Xhaka was on the books of Arsenal from 2016 until the summer of 2023, when Arteta decided to sell him.

Bayer Leverkusen signed the Switzerland international midfielder from Arsenal for £21.4million, as reported by Sky Sports at the time.

Xhaka’s time at Arsenal was mixed, with the midfielder losing his captaincy after falling out with the fans in 2019.

The 33-year-old eventually repaired his relationship with the Arsenal fans, but not many are missing him at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners have moved on and have signed better midfielders since, such as Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Xhaka, who won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal, helped Bayer clinch the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal in 2023/24.

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The midfielder returned to the Premier League in the summer of 2025, signing for Sunderland, and he has been a star for the Black Cats.

Sunderland were never in the Premier League relegation battle and could end the season in the top half of the table.

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes that Ineos should sign Xhaka from Sunderland, and his ex-teammate at Old Trafford, Nicky Butt, agrees.

Man Utd, who have secured Champions League qualification for next season under interim manager Michael Carrick, want to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd ‘should go and sign’ Granit Xhaka

Schmeichel said about Man Utd and Xhaka on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think we should go and sign Xhaka.

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“I make my case, what we are going to do is build the team around Kobbie, right.

“Now, Casemiro is leaving. Now you bring in somebody like Wharton, Anderson whatever… that’s still young, that’s still untried.

“What we need and what we don’t really have apart from Harry and Bruno in that team is proper leadership.

“When I look at what Xhaka’s done for Sunderland, Xhaka is the reason they are where they are.

“He has been absolutely amazing, his leadership qualities are great, he can play 80 per cent of the games, he’s a really good player.

“We’re desperate for more leadership.”

Butt responded: “Xhaka would come in and go I’m not playing every game, but he would bring a lot to the squad.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Tommy Miller recently praised the Black Cats for signing Xhaka.

Miller told The Sunderland Echo about Xhaka on May 2: “He’s been outstanding.

“As soon as Regis Le Bris got him through the door, the eyebrows were raised and you knew they were going to have a right go.

“He let players go that did ever so well for them during the Championship season and got them promoted – but time doesn’t wait for anybody and he realised the Premier League provided a massive jump in class.

“I’ve been there as a player, I’ve seen it, I have been in and around it and it’s a big step from the Championship.

“As soon as you get a player of Granit Xhaka’s quality and calibre through the door, it’s easy for other players to follow.”

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