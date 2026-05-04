Just as Declan Rice did after Arsenal lost to Manchester City last month, Erling Haaland has rallied his teammates after Pep Guardiola’s side failed to beat Everton on Monday evening.

Following Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Man City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on April 19, midfielder Rice was caught on camera saying ‘It’s not done’ to his team-mates.

The pictures went viral, with some even mocking Rice, and now it is Haaland who has rallied his Man City teammates after the Cityzens suffered a blow in their quest to win the Premier League title this season.

Man City played out a 3-3 draw with Everton away from home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Monday evening.

While Man City fans will be pleased to see the team bounce back from 3-1 down to salvage a draw, it was a case of two points dropped, especially as Man City were 1-0 up at half-time.

Guardiola’s side are now second in the Premier League table with 71 points from 34 matches, five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

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Arsenal now have a clear advantage in the title race, but Man City striker Haaland is not giving up.

Erling Haaland’s message as Arsenal get advantage over Man City

According to BBC Sport, the Norway international striker, who scored in the 83rd minute against Everton, could be heard saying ‘We are still in it’ as the star shook the hands of his Man City team-mates and applauded fans at the end of the game.

Like Haaland, Man City winger Jeremy Doku is not giving up on catching Arsenal either.

The Belgian, who scored twice against Everton, told Sky Sports, when asked about dropping two points: “We will see.

“It feels painful now. There is still a lot of games to go.

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“We lost two points today. We will keep on fighting – we owe it to ourselves and to our fans.”

Man City manager Guardiola said about the title race: “It’s not in our hands. Before it was, now it’s not. We have games left. We will see what happens.”

While analysing Man City’s display against Everton, Guardiola said: “Really good performance.

“We played outstanding in the first half. Really, really good.

“Second half, they made a step up and we maybe weren’t as aggressive and after, of course, we gave away the goal.

“After they came back, they make a proper English game – so aggressive, so, so aggressive in the duels. But in general, we made a really good performance.”

On the first half, Guardiola said: “It was more difficult for them to break us down than it was for us to break them down.

“We were outstanding. We arrived at the byline a lot, shot and had chances and it’s not easy because they play very well defensively, with 10 players behind the ball and then transition with Beto and Dewsbury-Hall.

“We take the point and until it’s over, we will continue.”

When asked about the second half, Guardiola noted: “In general we were good in our process. We arrived on the left side and Doku was outstanding.

“Unfortunately we could not capitalise, especially like we did in the first half. Everton away is always difficult.”

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