Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton in the summer of 2025 for a transfer fee of £60million.

The Brazil international has been a star for Chelsea, scoring 20 goals and giving nine assists in 47 matches in all competitions this season.

Pedro is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2033, but that has not stopped Barcelona from taking a shine to him.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new striker, with Robert Lewandowski set to leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

However, according to Italian transfer journalist Romano, Chelsea owners BlueCo will not sell Pedro, although he has confirmed that Barcelona sporting director Deco is a big fan of the 24-year-old striker.

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Chelsea will not sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona

Romano said about Pedro and Barcelona on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Joao Pedro being the alternative to Julian Alvarez for Barcelona in the attacking positions.

“Guys, the reality on Joao Pedro from what I understand, Joao Pedro is, for sure, a player super appreciated by Barcelona, is a player that Deco, Barcelona director, was monitoring even before he joined Chelsea.

“For Deco, he was a super-appreciated player already at Brighton.

“So, for sure, Joao Pedro is a player really, really liked at Barcelona, but it’s obvious, I would say, to like a player like Joao Pedro.

“Who doesn’t like Joao Pedro? He’s a fantastic striker, but, at the same time, for Chelsea, he’s an absolutely crucial, crucial player.

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“So, we don’t have to forget mentioning Chelsea when we mention the Barcelona story for Joao Pedro.

“They like Joao Pedro, yes, but Chelsea here is a crucial part of the story. For Chelsea, he is a crucial player.

“It is a difficult moment for Chelsea, and to lose Joao Pedro this summer would be something absolutely not in Chelsea plans.

“So, for Chelsea, Joao Pedro remains an absolutely crucial part of the project and Barcelona know that.

“So, you can like Joao Pedro, but at the end of the day, if Julian Alvarez is complicated because Atletico Madrid would ask a lot of money, for Joao Pedro, the story is the same with Chelsea.

“So, it’s not big changes.

“It’s all players who are fantastic strikers, very expensive and very difficult to get.

“In this case for Joao Pedro, probably the best player at Chelsea this season, you can imagine a complicated season for the club, with the manager leaving, having also Joao Pedro leaving at the end of the summer, would mean probably a bad message coming from Chelsea.

“So, at the moment, the understanding is that Chelsea count on Joao Pedro for present and future.

“Then, if you ask me, do Barca appreciate Joao Pedro, I will tell you, yes, they appreciate Joao Pedro since he was at Brighton, but who doesn’t?”

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