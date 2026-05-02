Fabrizio Romano has named the “clear favourite” to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager between Michael Carrick and Andoni Iraola.

Club legend Carrick returned to Man Utd at the start of this year, with the inexperienced boss named interim manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Initially, the Red Devils only intended to have Carrick in charge until the summer, but there have been growing suggestions in recent months that he could land the job permanently.

This is because Man Utd have massively improved under Carrick, who has won nine of his 13 matches in charge to seal Champions League qualification.

This has placed Carrick as a leading contender to be United’s next permanent manager, though a report this week revealed that departing Bournemouth boss Iraola is the ‘strongest candidate’ to replace him.

Still, Romano’s latest update on Man Utd’s situation has revealed that Carrick remains the “clear favourite” to remain in charge beyond this season.

“My understanding is that Iraola is constantly linked with English clubs because he would love to continue in the Premier League. He would love the chance to coach a top club in England, so that is why he is linked to United and Chelsea,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“At the moment, with Chelsea, there is still nothing advanced or decided. I know there have been reports for several days, but my understanding is that nothing is decided there.

“On Manchester United, they are obviously internally going through the process to assess all the potential candidates for the permanent job. But Michael Carrick has serious, strong, concrete chances to continue and become the permanent manager.

“Champions League football would help, and United are very close to returning to the Champions League, also thanks to Carrick. I would say especially thanks to Carrick, because since he arrived in January he completely changed the feeling around the season, around the players, the leaders, the fans, the board and the management.

“So the feeling is super positive on Carrick. There is still an internal process at United before they call and say this is the decision, but Carrick remains the clear favourite to continue and be the permanent manager.

“Then we wait for the end-of-season review and for Manchester United to communicate their decision to the manager and to the players. But for sure, Michael Carrick is in a strong position.”

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Man Utd firmly rule out U-turn on Casemiro

There has also been a clamour for Man Utd to extend Casemiro’s contract beyond this summer, but Romano insists that they will not change their minds on his future.

“I am told that his decision is not changing,” Romano added on Casemiro.

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“Casemiro is leaving Manchester United at the end of the season. At least as of today, that is the situation.

“Despite some calls from Saudi Arabia, MLS remains a strong and real possibility.

“I told you several times that Inter Miami are in the conversation, and that remains the case. Inter Miami have been working on a deal for Casemiro since March, and I maintain that.”