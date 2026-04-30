Man Utd pick Andoni Iraola as ‘strongest candidate’ in huge Michael Carrick blow

Manchester United consider Andoni Iraola the ‘strongest candidate’ to rival Michael Carrick for the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Carrick has all-but secured Champions League football for United after taking interim charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January.

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He’s won nine and lost just two of his 13 games in charge, making it very difficult for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS bosses to look beyond him as the long-term solution at the club.

Reports have claimed Ratcliffe would prefer a more ‘alpha’ coach and after Gary Neville suggested his former teammate could walk away before proposing Julian Nagelsmann as an alternative, The Telegraph’s Jason Burt has revealed that Iraola is the most likely outside hire.

It’s claimed that while it would ‘still be a surprise if Carrick is not eventually given the position’ United are ‘wary of a repeat of 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was promoted from temporary to permanent’.

Iraola is ‘strongly admired’, with Red Devils chiefs particularly fond of ‘his coaching and attacking style of play’ and ‘there is a sense he would fit into what United are trying to do’.

The 43-year-old – who will be a free agent at the end of the season after leaving Bournemouth – is also being pursued by Crystal Palace as they seek a replacement for Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea have also identified Iraola as a ‘leading candidate’ and a report earlier this week claimed the BlueCo bosses have already made an ‘approach’ to gauge the Spaniard’s thoughts on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

READ MORE: Andoni Iraola would be mad *not* to accept Chelsea job thanks to BlueCo

A three-manager Chelsea shortlist also includes Fulham boss Marco Silva and Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid in January, according to reports.

Burt claims that ‘Iraola is attracted by living in London’, which is a spanner in the works for United, and while he is ‘keen to stay in the Premier League’, he will also ‘consider other European clubs and even international football’.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker said earlier this week that Iraola is the next best bet for the Red Devils if they don’t hand Carrick the reins.

“If I were to pick another manager other than Carrick, my pick would be Andoni Iraola,” Parker added.

“He is the one I like the most. He knows the Premier League and he knows how to structure a team. He has improved Bournemouth and their players. I would go for him if they don’t choose Carrick.”