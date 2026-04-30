Fernandez stuck at Chelsea despite agent’s thinly-veiled Real Madrid agenda

Will Enzo Fernandez be playing for Chelsea or Real Madrid next season?

In almost the same breath as he used to insist Enzo Fernandez is “focused” on Chelsea, agent Javier Pastore ruminated over where his client might play for Real Madrid next season.

Fernandez drew criticism earlier this month after revealing his love for the City of Madrid amid numerous reports of interest from Real in his signing this summer.

He was banned for “crossing the line”, but outlasted a manager he and his Spanish counterparts showed little respect for, as Liam Rosenior was given his marching orders after just 106 days in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez continues to be linked with a move this summer despite his triumph over Rosenior, but Pastore told Spanish outlet AS that there’s “nothing” to the rumours.

“A lot is being said, but the truth is that nothing is really happening. He’s focused on finishing the season strongly at Chelsea,” Pastore explained.

“It’s true he made some comments that perhaps weren’t ideal at the time, but he didn’t say anything unusual.

“He simply spoke about Madrid, which he really likes.”

Fernandez was back to his best in the FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds, after which interim boss Calum McFarlane was full of praise for the World Cup winner.

READ MORE: McFarlane set for six-year Chelsea deal as Fernandez votes with his feet vs Leeds

“The most impressive thing about him was when the tactics went out the window and Leeds were on top, he’s just a fighter and a warrior,” McFarlane told TNT Sports after the game.

“We don’t have to have the perfect game-plan in those moments because he’ll run, compete, tackle and drive players on.

“So that’s what I thought was probably the deciding factor in the game.”

Four days after the win, the Madrid-obsessed so-and-so was back in the Spanish capital to look for houses and iron out the details of his Real Madrid contract watch some tennis with Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella.

Pastore added: “Whenever he has a day off, he comes to Madrid because I’m there and because he has friends in the city. That’s all it is, nothing more.

“The aim is to finish the season well at Chelsea, have a strong World Cup, and then we’ll see what happens.”

The agent could have left it there, but after feigning effort to stop the Real Madrid rumour mill from turning, Pastore then gave his thoughts on where Fernandez might play upon moving to the La Liga giants this summer.

Asked where Fernandez could potentially slot in at Madrid, Pastore responded: “He’s played in several positions. Over the past two years, his role has changed quite a lot.

“Under Enzo Maresca, he played much further forward. With Liam Rosenior, he operated more as a holding midfielder.

“For the Argentine national team, he’s also been used as a more advanced number eight, getting forward and contributing goals.

“He’s had two seasons with plenty of assists and goals, so it’s natural that coaches see him as more attacking than defensive. That said, he’s a player who can comfortably perform in both roles.”

The issue for Fernandez and Pastore, both of whom are evidently desperate to secure the Real Madrid transfer, is the darn six years remaining on his Chelsea contract and what is reportedly an asking price similar to the £105m they paid for him that no football club is going to fork out.

He’s stuck at Chelsea and Chelsea are stuck with him.