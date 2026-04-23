Manchester United have received a big boost in their quest to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford, with a report revealing that Manchester City are now eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd want to sign two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and there are also doubts about the future of Manuel Ugarte.

The Athletic has reported that Man Utd co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, personally wants Ugarte gone, having been unimpressed with the Uruguay international midfielder after watching him in action against Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this month.

Man Utd have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson as a potential replacement for Ugarte.

The report has claimed that the former Newcastle United midfielder ‘tops’ Man Utd’s list of midfield targets for the summer transfer window.

READ: Pogba exposes Ballon d’Or but Fernandes leaving Man Utd for Man City would not offer easy solution

However, Manchester City are also keen on the 23-year-old England international, who is valued at £125million by his club, Forest.

The Athletic has claimed that Anderson favours a move to Man City, which is bad news for Man Utd.

Man City interest in Fernandez boosts Man Utd Anderson hopes

However, the same publication is now reporting that Man City have added Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to their midfield targets.

The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has noted on X: “Midfield merry-go-round has another strand: Manchester City looking at Enzo Fernandez.

“Possible implications for Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson.”

READ MORE: Garnacho a victim of bad influences and the star boy obsession

The report in the reputable publication has claimed that Man City are ‘considering’ a move for Fernandez.

Man City’s ‘interest’ in the Argentina international midfielder is ‘at an early stage’.

Real Madrid are also keen on the 25-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

While Anderson is a very good midfielder and is still only 23, Fernandez is an elite-level footballer and is more advanced in his progress as a player at the age of 25.

Chelsea have just parted company with their second manager this season, with Liam Rosenior getting sacked this week, having replaced Enzo Maresca only in January 2026.

The Blues are unlikely to play in the Champions League next season, and Man City will be emboldened in their pursuit of Fernandez.

If Man City move for Fernandez, then it would clear the way for Man Utd to raid Forest and convince Anderson to make the switch to Old Trafford.

READ NEXT: Premier League player power rankings: Bruno Fernandes snatches top spot from Declan Rice

