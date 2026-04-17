Klopp demands second, third signings at Real Madrid after Rodri with one sale ‘key’

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows three of his first signings at Real Madrid as one player could make way, according to reports.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso in January as they looked to go in a different direction after losing in the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa, although it wasn’t made clear if he was brought in as an interim head coach or permanent replacement for Alonso.

It has now become clear that Real Madrid are extremely likely to replace Arbeloa at the end of the season with Klopp among the names rumoured to be in the frame to replace the Spaniard.

A report earlier today has revealed that Klopp’s ‘first signing’ at Real Madrid will be Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who is set to pursue a new challenge in the summer.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that his ‘second signing’ is now clear with potentially a third in his sights too as Klopp looks to reshape the current Real Madrid squad.

READ: Mbappe at Real Madrid among 10 star signings that brought bad luck

Despite just renewing his contract at Borrusia Dortmund, Nico Schlotterbeck is ‘the player who most appeals to Klopp’ as his ‘second signing’.

The report adds: ‘Klopp would force Real Madrid to finalise the signing of the former SC Freiburg manager, who has already expressed his desire to try his luck outside the Bundesliga and would be delighted with the possibility of wearing the white shirt. He has also received offers from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea, but is prepared to reject them all to wait for Florentino Pérez. The good relationship between the two clubs could facilitate matters.

It is understood that Real Madrid ‘will try to sign Schlotterbeck for a fixed fee of 40 million euros, plus another 20 million in add-ons. A very attractive price.’

And the Spanish giants ‘will try to finance the signing of Schlotterbeck with the sale of Eduardo Camavinga’.

The third signing will be more expensive as Klopp looks to revamp Real Madrid’s midfield with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez the ‘one chosen’ to help the German move the club forward next season.

MORE REAL MADRID COVERAGE ON F365…

* Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham involved in heated ‘shut your mouth’ row in Real Madrid defeat

* Real Madrid ‘entitled narcissists’ are giving Donald Trump vibes

* Mbappe exposed for Real Madrid as dawn of BVM crippled by stupidity in brilliant Bayern defeat

The report in Spain continues: ‘The main obstacle is financial. Chelsea has no need to sell, and his contract extends beyond 2030, which raises his price to figures close to €80 million or even higher.

‘However, there is one factor that could work in Real Madrid’s favor: the player’s own desire for a change of scenery. His intention to live in Madrid has created tension at the English club, which could facilitate negotiations if both parties are looking for a solution. Thus, after Vitinha’s rejection, Real Madrid has a new, clear target. Enzo Fernández is emerging as the key player to rebuild a midfield that needs to regain the control and identity lost in recent years.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that latest about Klopp potentially heading to the Bernabeu this summer.

Romano added: “Real Madrid are still having internal conversations about managers, and one of the names always mentioned internally is Jurgen Klopp. But at the moment, that is not something advanced or concrete.

“Real Madrid have many people in the board who really appreciate Klopp, but first they need to understand whether Klopp really wants to return to the daily job of a manager. That has to be clear before anything else.”