‘It does feel like homework’ – Jorginho reveals reason for leaving Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s obsession with set-pieces felt like “homework” during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil-born former Italy international left the Gunners at the end of the 2024/25 campaign on a free transfer with the 34-year-old deciding to join Brazilian side Flamengo.

Arsenal finished as runners-up three seasons in a row before Jorginho left and the Gunners are being widely tipped to finish second once again, despite their strong position in the Premier League.

Opening up on his time at the Emirates Stadium, Jorginho insisted that he left Arsenal as he “needed to go somewhere where I was going to play with joy”.

Jorginho said in an interview with The Times: “When a player is not on the pitch, it’s hard to keep motivated.

“I felt I needed to go somewhere where I was going to play with joy.”

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Arsenal have been criticised for their reliance on set-pieces this season with the Gunners’ play often described as ‘boring’.

When asked about the Gunners’ obsession with set-pieces, Jorginho added: “It does feel like homework, that’s the reality.

“But when you do your homework and then you have the test, you have a good result.

“I think people are realising now the importance of set pieces… Why is it a problem to focus and work more on it, when you get the results from that which make everybody happy?

“But the thing is, if you focus just on this, and then you forget about the football side, then of course, you’re not going to have beautiful football.

“So I think it’s all about balance.”

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League by six points but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and face the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a potential title decider.

Jorginho continued: “I hope they forget about the last few years, because if they think about it, then they could put pressure on themselves.

“I think they just should realise how strong they are and what a strong position they are in.”

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But Man City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t find Arsenal boring at all, in fact, the Catalan insists he “enjoys watching them” and “learnt a lot” from watching their matches.

Guardiola told reporters on Friday: “People are so demanding, [it is] so demanding from the media, from the supporters, from everyone. I enjoy watching them [Arsenal].

“I learn a lot for many, many things and what people want is to win. They are so strong in all departments. Duels, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive or compact they make a good build-up.

“[David] Raya [the goalkeeper] is extraordinary, they are really good going for the second balls, they defend deep in transitions, they’re one of the best in the high pressing. They’re so aggressive in front of goal. It’s not necessary to talk about set-pieces.

“That’s why they are who they are, top of the Premier League all season and in the semi-final of the Champions League. That’s why I’m proud to be there and still challenging them. We will see what happens [on Sunday] and how we perform. We have to do a perfect performance to win this type of game.

“He [Arteta] has already had many years there and every season he is getting better and better. When he took over the club they had problems and troubles. Last season of course Liverpool made an incredible three quarters of the season and were unstoppable but the previous one and this season, Arsenal have been the biggest contender.”

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Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit thinks Arteta’s lack of trophies as a player could come back to cost him as Gunners manager.

Petit told Andy’s Bet Club: “If they don’t win the title from here, Arsenal players will be traumatised forever.

“I don’t really like the temperament of Mikel Arteta on the bench sometimes. His body language – I don’t like it. It’s the same thing I’ve seen with Unai Emery at times. He looks nervous, very tense.

“I can understand that because when you are close to being in a Champions League semi-final, it’s so important. Two years in a row, you are leading the Premier League table.

“So, I can understand the way you react. You are very passionate, you have this desire to win something, but the fact is that Arteta has never won something important.

“I said it a couple of weeks ago, the most difficult trophy in your career is your first one. Look what happened to Paris Saint-Germain, look what happened with so many teams. The first trophy is the most important because when you open the door, you know you can open the door. And Arteta never opened the door as a player.”