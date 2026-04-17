Euro giants to ‘re-establish contact’ with Man Utd star ahead of ‘daring transfer move’

Turkish giants Galatasaray want to sign Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Fernandes has been one of the bright lights in recent years under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim with the latter losing his job in January after a poor 14-month spell as Man Utd boss.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has turned things around at Old Trafford with seven wins, two draws and two losses in his first 11 matches in charge to get Man Utd fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

Despite that, there is set to be a summer of change as the Man Utd hierarchy have yet to decide on Amorim’s permanent successor, while the future of Fernandes and others is up in the air.

A move to Saudi Arabia had looked likely last year with the Man Utd board considering a £100m sale in order to help fund an overhaul of the squad – but ultimately Fernandes decided to stay.

And now Turkish outlet Takvim insists that Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek ‘aims for comprehensive changes in both the squad and management’ with the Man Utd captain ‘on his radar’.

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The report adds: ‘Strengthening the squad is among the priorities in the new season’s planning. Preparing for top-level transfers in line with their Champions League goal, the management has added Bruno Fernandes to their shortlist for the number 10 position.

‘Galatasaray had previously made attempts to sign the Portuguese player, who plays for Manchester United, but the transfer did not materialise. The Galatasaray management plans to re-establish contact with the player during the summer transfer window.’

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham reckons the Red Devils should “only go and break the bank” for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer if Fernandes moves on.

Sheringham told BestBettingSites: “I think United would only go and break the bank for a player like Cole Palmer if they sold Bruno Fernandes.

“You could play with both of them if you had a really good central midfielder behind them and slightly changed your system. But the more top-quality players you can get into your squad, the better for a team like Manchester United.

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“We had a lot of good players in my time that the manager rotated and kept happy — happy enough — to make the team a force.

“You have to look at the injuries Cole Palmer has had this season, which isn’t ideal. When you’re looking at top players for Manchester United, you want them to be ever-present, week in, week out.

“It’s becoming a bit of a problem — I think he’s had a toe problem and a groin problem, little niggles at a very early age.

“You can’t get used to that as a professional. You need to get out of that mode and be playing 45 games a season — hopefully 60 — because that’s the level Manchester United should be looking at: when you’re hitting those numbers as a player, you’re running deep in all the competitions.

“For United to challenge for the biggest prizes, they need consistent leaders on the pitch.”