Bruno Fernandes drops massive hint over Man Utd future after INEOS U-turn

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has dropped a major hint that he will not push to leave the club this summer, despite Saudi Pro League sides queuing up for his signature.

After a testing first half of the season, in which the Portugal playmaker was asked to play in a deeper midfield role under Ruben Amorim, Fernandes has found his best form again under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Restored to his favoured No.10 role, the 31-year-old has notched eight goals and provided 17 assists across all competitions as Man Utd close in on a return to Champions League football.

Fernandes’ current contract situation – he’ll be available on a free in the summer of 2027 – has led to continued speculation surrounding his future.

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As per a report in the Daily Express, clubs in Saudi Arabia continue to be keen on luring Fernandes to the Gulf state. Indeed, Al-Hilal tried just that last summer, only to be rebuffed by the Portugal international.

Fernandes later suggested that the Old Trafford hierarchy wanted him to leave but did not want to confront Amorim, who never wanted the player to be sold.

However, INEOS have now done a U-turn on trying to cash in on Fernandes, changing their tune completely as they intend of doing ‘everything in their power’ to keep the United skipper.

And it appears that Fernandes is very much on the same page, telling North American outlet Men In Blazers that his family feels settled in Manchester, having lived there since 2020.

“I feel at home at Manchester, my kids feel at home here,” said Fernandes. “So it’s wonderful for me to be in a place where my kids can enjoy so much and feel so much at home as they do in Manchester.

“I felt Mancunian until I heard my kids speaking English and having the accent then I understand that I’m not as much as they are.”

Carrick, meanwhile, has had his say on Fernandes’ future and is adamant that the player should not be sold.

Speaking last month, the club’s interim boss said: “In terms of the club and moving forward, it’s difficult for me to get involved in too much of that.

“Bruno’s definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that. He’s important for us and he’s definitely one we wouldn’t want to lose.

“Bruno has done it for a long period of time now, in the big moments and making the difference, whether scoring or creating he’s normally around it. He has a really good understanding with Case [Casemiro] and working with Jonny [Evans] on the set plays.

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“There’s also the bit you can coach and then there’s a little bit of the players and the understanding. They’ve got a great connection there with that.

“Then the passing around it, getting in positions where you can play that final pass, so there’s not a lot else to say that I’ve not sat here and said before about Bruno.”