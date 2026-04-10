Roberto De Zerbi has picked out two Tottenham stars as key to them avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.

De Zerbi has signed a five-year contract at Spurs after replacing interim boss Igor Tudor at the helm and will take charge of his first game against Sunderland on Sunday.

Tottenham sit one point above the relegation zone with seven games to play and De Zerbi – renowned as something of a tactical wizard – says he’s focused on improving the mentality of his players rather than philosophy.

“In this moment the mental part is crucial. There are just seven games, and we have don’t have enough time to give too much [tactical instruction],” he told NBC Sports.

“This team changed coaches three times this season, and I think they have to build a new mentality.

“They have to consider these seven games a big opportunity. I want to work in the Premier League next season. And I think we have the qualities enough to get out of this moment. But for sure, the mental aspect the most important.”

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Christian Romero has been heavily criticised this season for picking up two costly red cards amid consistent reports of him angling for a move away from Tottenham.

But De Zerbi says he’s “maybe the most important player” and insists Spurs will required the best form from their captain in what remains of the season.

He said: “I think Cuti is crucial for us, crucial for Tottenham as a club. He is the captain, he is maybe the most important player in our squad, and to achieve our goal, we need the best of Romero.”

The Italian boss also suggested Richarlison will play a key role in the run-in as an “honest guy” with a good “mentality”.

He said: “Richarlison can play in different positions. He’s a good guy, he’s a clean guy, he’s a honest guy.

“I like him, as a player, as a mentality, as an attitude. In the same position, we can play with different players, but I think, to achieve our target, we need Richarlison in the best way possible.”

De Zerbi believes a victory over Sunderland on Sunday will galvanise Tottenham in their bid to avoid the drop.

He added: “I know we didn’t win too many games in 2025 we haven’t won any game in 2026 so far. But anyway, one game can become crucial.

“The focus is to take one game at a time, and now the focus is Sunderland, because if we go to win that game we can we can see everything in different from different perspective.”

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