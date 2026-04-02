De Zerbi chooses first Tottenham transfer with ex-Norwich star ‘keen’ on deal

Galatasaray attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara could be Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first signing at the club, according to reports.

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday that former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi has been appointed as their new manager after Thomas Frank was sacked earlier this year.

Igor Tudor had a nightmare seven matches in charge of Spurs, which has put them in deeper relegation trouble, with the Croatian interim boss leaving by mutual consent on Sunday.

And now Tottenham have moved quickly to secure their top manager target with De Zerbi insisting he is “delighted” to take on the challenge.

De Zerbi said on Tuesday: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

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“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

De Zerbi still has a task on his hands to save Tottenham, who are one point above the drop zone, from relegation but Spurs are already being linked with players ahead of next season.

And Caught Offside reckon that former Norwich City attacking midfielder Sara could be De Zerbi’s first signing with Tottenham looking ‘to position themselves as favourites for the potential transfer’.

The report adds: ‘Spurs have had initial contacts with those close to Sara to register an interest, with the 26-year-old understood to be keen on a move back to the Premier League.’

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Galatasaray are looking for around €45m if they do sell the talented Brazilian but the Turkish side would rather keep him for another season.

Tottenham have ‘started to explore’ a deal for Sara and the 26-year-old is ‘keen on returning to England even if it means sacrificing Champions League football at Galatasaray for a club like Tottenham’.

Despite potentially facing relegation, Tottenham have to plan for every eventuality and Sara ‘is one of the main players they’re focusing on’.