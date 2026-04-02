Youngster becomes first summer signing at Man Utd as INEOS make another ‘significant move’

Man Utd have already agreed their first summer deal and several more are set to follow in the coming months, according to reports.

A Sky Sports report recently revealed that a new left-back left-winger are part of INEOS’ plans for the summer transfer window, while they will also look to bring in at least one new midfielder, probably two.

Casemiro has already revealed that he will be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to leave if Man Utd can find a buyer at the right price.

Sky Sports wrote: ‘The club will not go back on their decision to let Casemiro go as they plan for the future – and as reported last week on Sky Sports News, the midfield remains the priority for United to reinvest in, while the club are also looking at left-wing and left-back as positions of interest.’

And now the Manchester Evening News insists that Man Utd ‘have already agreed one summer transfer’ with ‘four more in the pipeline’.

Man Utd have ‘already reached an initial agreement with Cristian Orozco’ with the 17-year-old set to leave Colombia and join the Red Devils in the summer.

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The report adds: ‘United have reached a preliminary agreement with the 17-year-old Colombian’s current club, Fortaleza CEIF, to secure his services. However, the deal cannot be finalised as Orozco has to wait until he turns 18 to head to Old Trafford.’

And the MEN later confirm Sky Sports’ news that the Red Devils ‘will target a younger left-back, a left-winger and are in the market for at least two midfielders.’.

Reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are the ‘most determined’ club to attempt to sign former Chelsea attacker Joao Felix in the summer.

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The report adds: ‘Of all the suitors, Manchester United appears to have made the most significant move. The Old Trafford club is prepared to invest in strengthening its attack and believes João Félix could be a key player in its new project.’

Man Utd ‘are prepared to make a significant offer to both Al Nassr and the player himself, with the aim of finalising the deal as soon as possible’.

It is understood that ‘the possibility of playing at Old Trafford appeals to the Portuguese player, who sees the historic English club as a great opportunity to definitively relaunch his career in Europe,’ while the report insists that Man Utd ‘has the advantage, but it won’t be the only one in the race’.