After dropping a grenade on Liverpool weeks prior to parting, Mohamed Salah has the support of 17 current and former players in their disillusionment at the club.

Salah will play his last game at Anfield on Sunday May 24. There might be a sour taste from some for the club legend, who has 257 goals and 122 assists in 441 games, after a departing shot at the club.

Salah revealed his discontent at the acceptance of current results, hitting out at Liverpool on X.

He said: ‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that.

‘Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

‘It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about.

‘All teams win games. Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.’

ESPN has posted that 17 current and former Liverpool players have liked that post, signalling their own discontent with the current regime’s performance.

Past and present Liverpool players who have liked Mo Salah’s post on Instagram so far 👀: ▪️ Dominik Szoboszlai

▪️ Florian Wirtz

▪️ Ibrahima Konate

▪️ Andy Robertson

▪️ Hugo Ekitike

▪️ Trent Alexander-Arnold

▪️ Jeremie Frimpong

▪️ Roberto Firmino

▪️ Cody Gakpo

▪️ Alex… pic.twitter.com/86ZRId5H6A — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 17, 2026

READ: Slot sack ‘growing louder’ at Liverpool after FSG ‘conversation’- ‘Trust’ at ‘rock bottom’

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League at the moment, which would secure them Champions League football for next season.

However, sixth-placed Bournemouth have another two games to play, and the gap between them and the Reds is currently just four points. As such, there’s a chance that they could win both remaining games and Liverpool could not pick up another point, or even draw their last game.

If that happens, the Cherries will leapfrog Liverpool won fifth place and a spot in the Champions League. While Arne Slot is adamant he’ll be at the helm at Anfield next season, that won’t help his case.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Neville ‘would be fuming’ at Salah after ‘throwing grenade’ at Arne Slot